Lewis Clarence Carpenter

Lewis Clarence “Peroy” Carpenter, 90, Bean Station, passed away surrounded by family May 4, 2020. He was a member of Community Chapel Baptist Church. Lewis was a charter member of Bean Station Fire Department and is a Veteran of the Korean War.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Agnes (Welch) Carpenter; parents, Lewis and Jessie Carpenter; sisters, Cindy Louise Bible and Blanche Collins; and brother, Roy Henry Carpenter.
He is survived by his daughter, Inez (Gary Wayne) Dalton; granddaughter, Kim (Darrell) Byrd, all of Thorn Hill; grandson, Brad (Angi) Dalton of Bean Station; great-grandchildren, Billie Jo Byrd Frank, Austin and Braden Dalton, all of Bean Station; one great-great granddaughter, Kristianna Frank of Bean Station; brother, Pete Carpenter of Rutledge; sister, Mary Ruth Whitt of Bean Station; sister-in-law, Dorothy Welch Reagan of Rutledge; special nephew, Rodney Reagan; and special care giver, Wanda Seal.
Honorary Pallbearers are Jay L. Satterfield, Joe Boo Hightower and Arnold Davis.
Friends and family may stop by Smith-Reagan Funeral Home in Rutledge at their convenience Wednesday, May 6, 2020 from noon until 4 p.m. Visitation will be Wednesday night from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Smith-Reagan Funeral Home in Rutledge. Family will have a private funeral service Thursday, May 7, 2020 with Rev. Terry Winstead officiating. Friends may gather at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Smith-Reagan Funeral Home to go in procession to Bean Station Cemetery for a full military honor interment.
Services entrusted to Smith-Reagan Funeral Home of Rutledge, www.smithreaganfuneralhome.com.
