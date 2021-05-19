Lillian Aileen Cameron, 78, Rutledge, passed away peacefully May 13, 2021 with her daughters by her side.
Aileen enjoyed time with her family, talking on the phone with her friends and listening to her sports on the radio. Mamaw Cameron cherished her grandkids and great-grandchildren. She was a member of Helton Springs Baptist Church.
Aileen was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Mable Williams; sisters, Betty (J.W.) Roberts and Francis and Iva Louise Williams; daughter, Cindy Burandt; and granddaughter, Shasta Greenlee Farrow.
She is survived by her daughters, Patty (Jim) Dockins and Sandra (Glen) Dockins; sister, Darlene (Dale) Greene; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Ethan, Ashley and Jake Greenlee, Richie, Dane, Drake and Dalton Farrow, Ashton, Angie and Zayne Conard, Brandi, Ethan and Gracie Jones, Ale, Joe, Jacob and Ralpha Ayers, Samantha Burandt and Jayden, Pam, Charles, Ryan, Courtney and Chase Mims and Anthony, Tammy, Raylin, Toby and Katie Dockins.
The family received friends Saturday, May 15, 2021 from 5 until 7 p.m. with funeral services following at 7 p.m. at Smith-Reagan Funeral Home in Rutledge, with Rev. Glen and Rev. Jim Dockins officiating.
Family and friends met Sunday, May 16, 2021 at Helton Springs Baptist Church Cemetery at 3 p.m. for a graveside service.
Pallbearers were Ethan Greenlee, Dane, Drake and Dalton Farrow and Joe and Jacob Ayers.
Services entrusted to Smith-Reagan Funeral Home of Rutledge,