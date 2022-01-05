Linda Faye Whaley, 76, Blaine, Tennessee went home to be with her Lord and Savior Wednesday, December 29, 2021. Linda was a lifelong member of Indian Ridge Baptist Church. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, and loved her family and her church more than anything. Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Carroll Whaley; parents, Paris and Vera Walker; brothers, Doyle Wayne Walker, Johnny Walker and James Walker; sisters, Marilynn Ramsey, Carolyn Grubb and Anita Cameron. Linda is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Lori (Toby) Livesay; grandchildren, Ben and Aaliyah Livesay; brother, Jackie (Jackie) Walker; sisters, Rhonda (Harold) Jackson and Wanda Cameron; special niece, Sabrina (Joey) Hodge; and special friends and caregivers, Debbie Livesay and Susan Bowers. The family received friends Monday, January 3, 2022 from 4 until 6 p.m. at Farrar Funeral Home. Graveside services were held Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Indian Ridge Church Cemetery with Rev. Chad Chambers officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Buffalo Grove Baptist Church Youth in Mrs. Whaley’s memory.
Arrangements by Farrar Funeral Home in Jefferson City, TN 37760, (865) 475-3892.