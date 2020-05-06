Pamela Dawn Maples, age 58, of Rutledge, formally Johnson City, went home to be with Jesus Monday, April 27, 2020. Dawn was a loving wife, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. She was a faithful member of Sunrise Baptist Church. Dawn was a faithful follower of Jesus and firmly believed in his virgin birth, death and resurrection as her Lord and Savior. She loved God, her family, her dogs and the Tennessee Volunteers. To know her was to love her. She gave unselfishly of herself to everyone.
Dawn was preceded in death by her grandparents, Dan and Berta Edwards and Oscar George and Mabel Furches; father and mother-in-law, Curtis J. and Judy Maples; and her brother-in-law, Richard Gary Maples.
She is survived by her loving husband, Ricky Allen Maples; parents, Leonard and Joan Edwards; brothers, Terry (Diana) Edwards, Randy (Shelia) Edwards and Mark (Beth Ann) Edwards; sister, Karen (David) Smith; and many nieces and nephews whom she loved very much.
Dawn will be sadly missed by her family and everyone who knew her.
Friends and family may stop by Smith-Reagan Funeral Home in Rutledge at their convenience Thursday, April 30 from 1 p.m. - 7 p.m. All are invited for graveside services at 11 a.m. Friday, May 1 at Sunrise Baptist Church.
