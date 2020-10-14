Pamela “Mimi, Mom, PJ, Pam” Jo McGhee, 59, Rutledge, went to be with the Lord Thursday, October 8 at her home surrounded by her loved ones. She was a member of Flint Gap Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Joe McGhee; sister, Lisa Renee McGhee; and grandson, Caleb Adam Ridley. She is survived by her mother, Carolyn Fields; sisters, Linda (Greg) Stoffer and Lori (Danny) Frazier; sons, Jason (Ashtyn) McGhee, Lucas (Danielle) Ridley and Joshua (Shauna) Ridley; daughter, Jessica (Ramie) Williams; grandchildren, Austin, Jaedyn and Malaki McGhee, Breanna, Whitney, Alyssa, Hannah and Jacob Williams, Kelsie Sherwood, Logan, Calista, Caydin and Mason Ridley, Dawson Stinnett, Alayna, Makenzie and Isaiah Ridley, Joseph, Joshua and Samantha Mitchell; great-grandchildren, Amira Ridley, Lakelee Ridley, Legend Ridley, Isabel Ridley, Taiden Williams, Henslee and Neyland Mitchell. She was also very blessed to have several nieces and nephews who she loved and helped raise as her own.
She was a fighter, and she fought a long hard battle with cancer for more than two years. She always said, “Hey I’m ready because I’m a winner either way.” She has finally won her race and is rejoicing in Heaven. She has held many titles and jobs throughout her life, and her absolute favorite of all was being a mom and mimi to her kids and grandkids. She loved her whole family with her whole heart and more than herself. She was the rock of the family. She never met a stranger. She could talk to anyone. Because of her love for people and love to talk, then she really shined at her jobs in customer service, as a server and as a CNA. Everyone who met her loved her. She will be greatly missed by everyone, but we all know she is happy and finally free of all her pain, and that’s all her family wanted for her.
We would like to give a special thanks to Amedisys Hospice Morristown for all their help for her and our family during this difficult time. They were wonderful with her and with us. We would also like to give a special thanks to her caregiver Candice Foster. She may have been with us for a short period, but had an instant bond with her and became part of the family and she was always willing to do whatever was needed to help out.
The family had a small private service at Stetzer-Bales Funeral Home in Morristown with Mickey Lusk officiating.
Arrangements by Stetzer-Bales Funeral Home.