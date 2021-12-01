Randall "J.C." Coffman, 43, of Washburn, Tennessee passed away Friday, November 26, 2021. J.C. was born June 22, 1978. He was an avid supporter of his children and loved spending Saturdays at the softball field. J.C. was a hardworking husband. He loved his brothers, his aunt Wendy and his dad. His hobbies also included TikTok videos, highlight reels and score updates. He was the photographer of the family and who everyone went to for pictures. J.C. was someone who made time to talk to everyone he cared about daily. During the summer he liked to float down the river with his kids. No matter what he was doing, he wanted to do it with his family.
J.C. was preceded in death by his mother and father, Barbara Sue Burrus and Randall Glen Coffman; paternal grandparents, Albert and Wiltha Coffman; maternal grandparents, Christine and Samuel Colyer and Robert Sharpe; cousin, Stevie Coffman; and uncle, Michael Wahl.
He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Karen Coffman; son, Austin Coffman; daughter, Victoria Coffman; brothers, Danny Burrus and Christopher Coffman; father, Dan Burrus; special aunt, Wendy Bennett; aunts and uncles, Maudie Brewer, Linda Keaton, Deborah Lee, Patricia Wahl, Cindy Bolden, Bobby Sharpe, Larry Coffman, Barry Coffman and Diane Dale; sister-in-law, Deanna Gray; nieces and nephews, Madison Coffman, Maximus Coffman, Karlie Gray and Macy Coffman; special cousins, Tabitha Coffman, Brian Nevels, Kelly Bolden and Robbie Seals; as well as a multitude of other family and close friends.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, December 1 from 5 until 7 p.m. at Coffey Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 7 p.m.
There will be a memory box at the memorial service and the family would love for everyone to leave a memory of J.C. for the family to take home after the service.
Officiating the service is Matthew Cantrell.