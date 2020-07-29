Rev. Ben Henry Collins Jr., 65, passed away suddenly and went home to Heaven Monday, July 20 in Bean Station. Ben was born in Rogersville to parents, Janie and Ben H. Collins, Sr. July 30, 1954. He was a long time resident of Bean Station and a member of First Baptist Church of Morristown.
Ben had many special qualities and passions. He was a past Master and member of Tate’s Spring Masonic Lodge in Bean Station. With a great love of auto mechanics, he started Collins Auto Repair Service in 1982. When not working in his shop, Ben drove a school bus for Grainger County Schools for several years, and later in life, worked with the PTI railroad as a taxi driver for their crew.
Ben accepted Jesus at the age of 12 at Walker’s Missionary Baptist Church in Bulls Gap. He was ordained into the Gospel of Ministry at Adriel Missionary Baptist Church November 18, 1990. He spent two years serving as a Missionary to Evansville Baptist Church in Evansville, Wyoming. Ben was a pastor for Statem Gap Missionary Baptist Church in Morristown. He also served as Interim Adult Minister, ordained Deacon and one of several teachers of the Wallen-Purkey Sunday School Class, all at First Baptist Church of Morristown. For the last three years, he had been the Minister for the Dewitt Senior Retirement Community. He was an encouragement to many throughout multiple states.
Ben was preceded in death by his parents, Ben H. Collins, Sr. and Janie Greene Collins of Bean Station; and brother, Ronnie Collins of Morristown.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Sandra “Sandy” Daniel Collins of Bean Station; children, Misty Collins and Jason Tuten of Sevierville, Bryan Collins of Evansville, Wyoming and Sarah and Tommy Wilbur of Knoxville; sister and brother-in-law, Rita and Bill Neill of Mohawk; brothers and sisters-in-law, Ricky and Ann Long Collins of Bean Station and Donnie Collins and Joyce Walker of Maryville; sister-in-law, Tonya Long Collins of Bean Station; many nieces, nephews, cousins; a host of friends and family; and his special dog, Itabee, whom he loved dearly.
Due to COVID-19, the family kindly requests that facial coverings be worn at the memorial service.
A memorial service for family and close friends was held Friday, July 24 at 7 p.m. in the chapel of Stetzer-Bales Funeral Home with Rev. Benny Jones, Rev. Danny Georges and Rev. Dean Haun officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Timothy Initiative at First Baptist Church of Morristown.
Arrangements by Stetzer-Bales Funeral Home.