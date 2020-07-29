Rev. Charles W. Mitchell, 76, of Blaine, went to be with his heavenly Father Monday, July 27.
Charles was a loving husband and father. He was a member of Little Valley Baptist Church and retired from General Shale Brick Company.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Thomas and Grace Mitchell; in-laws, Harvey H. and Martha Bruner; grandson, Dustin Dalton; great-grandson, Aiden Dalton; siblings, Robert, Ralph Terry, Rev. Teddy Mitchell, Peggy Bruner and Patsy Jane Mitchell.
He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Shirley Ann Mitchell; children, Leslie (Rome) Lawson, Charles “Dewey” (Missy) Mitchell and Marlene “Midge” (Scott) Stephens; grandchildren, Kasey Williford, Krystyl (Randy) Long, Rachel (Torrey) Munsey, Chesley Disney, Andy (Kristen) Kirkland, Dylan Stephens and Cotey Dalton; great-grandchildren, Bruce Charles Thorpe, Issac Long, Carson Munsey, Landon Dalton, Cara Dalton, Rome and Niklas Disney and Gary John Lawson; sisters, Francis Williams, Betty Jo (Junior) Shelton, Stella (Wayne) Shelton and Rachel Munsey; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Pallbearers are Andy Kirkland, Dylan Stephens, Randy Long, Torrey Munsey, Richard Mitchell, Sean Watson, Jason Shelton and David Mills.
Honorary Pallbearer is Michael Rose.
Family will receive friends at Little Valley Baptist Church Thursday, July 30 from 5 until 7 p.m. with a funeral service following at 7 p.m. with Rev. Glen Bruner and Rev. Derrick Mitchell officiating.
Everyone will meet at Little Valley Baptist Church Friday, July 31 at 11 a.m. for a graveside service in the church cemetery.
Services entrusted to Smith-Reagan Funeral Home of Rutledge, www.smithreaganfuneralhome.com