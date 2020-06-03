Sarah Jane Johnson, 80, of Bean Station, passed away peacefully at home, Wednesday, May 27, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years, Robert Johnson; son, David Johnson; parents, Charlie and Liddie Barnard; and siblings, Boyd Henry, Charles Jr., Bufford, Pete, Juanita, Josie, Hazel, Ruth, Helen and Inez.
She is survived by her sons, Charles (Mickey) Johnson of Bean Station and Ronald (April) Johnson of Morristown; granddaughters, Amanda, Amber and Kyndra; six great-grandchildren; brothers, Harold (Elsie) Barnard of Thorn Hill and Lonnie (Judy) Barnard of Bean Station; sisters-in-law, Betty Barnard of Tazewell and Tracy Hayes of Washburn; and a bunch of nieces and nephews.
Friends and family stopped by Smith-Reagan Funeral Home in Rutledge Thursday, May 28, 2020. Friends and family met at 10 a.m. Friday, May 29, 2020 at Smith-Reagan Funeral Home to proceed to McGinnis-Harrell Cemetery in Thorn Hill for an 11 a.m. graveside service.
Special thanks to SunCrest Hospice New Tazewell for all their help.
Services entrusted to Smith-Reagan Funeral Home of Rutledge, www.smithreaganfuneralhome.com