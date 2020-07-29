Sylvia “Jane” Caldwell, age 65, of Rutledge, passed away Tuesday, July 28. She was a member of Oakland Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Eleanor Phillips.
She is survived by her husband, Boyd Caldwell; daughter, Kala Caldwell; sister, Judy (Jack) Renfro; brother, Terry (Sharon) Phillips; and several nieces, and nephews.
Due to Covid-19, the family will hold a private graveside service at Oakland Baptist Church Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements by Fielden Funeral Home in New Market