Timothy Ray Pratt, 61, Rutledge, Tennessee, passed away Sunday, November 28, 2021. He was a 1979 graduate of Gibbs High School. He was a man of great integrity and dignity and walked with great confidence in the faith. In his early adulthood, Tim professed Jesus Christ as his Savior. Tim faithfully served as a deacon at Fairview Baptist Church for 40 years. Tim always brought with him a contagious smile and laugh, seasoned with peaceful wisdom and love. He was always ready to help a friend or a stranger in need. He was the proud business owner of TLC Lawn Care for 26 years. The family is incredibly thankful for all the doctors and nurses in the COVID-19 wing at Fort Sanders Hospital in Knoxville, Tennessee. He was preceded in death by stepfather, Guy Rucker. He is survived by his loving parents, Judy Rucker and Raymond (Crissy) Pratt.
He will be missed greatly by his spouse, Susie; son, Christopher and wife, Megan; given the name "Paps" by his granddaughter, namesake and the apple of his eye, granddaughter, Lucy Rae Pratt; loving sisters, Jeanie (Scott) Bittle and Angie Pratt; and special nephews, Clifton (Heather) Haley and Curtis (Tosha) Haley.
Pallbearers were Clifton Haley, Curtis Haley, Danny Penland, Mike Young, Ed Foley, Kenny Lester, Charlie Daniels and Kenneth Cantrell. Honorary Pallbearers were the Deacons of Fairview Baptist Church, Bill Wortham, Bill Millaps, Mike Ward, Kevin Davis, Eric Cottrell, Rick Dickerson, Joe Bond, Steve Borden, Matt Dyer and Perry Miller.
Family received friends Tuesday, November 30 from 5 until 7 p.m. at Bridges Funeral Home with a funeral service following at 7 p.m. with Pastors Jeff LaBorg and Keith Weaver officiating. Family and friends will gather Wednesday, December 1 at 10:45 a.m. at Fairview Baptist Church Cemetery for graveside service and interment. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, (865) 523-4999.