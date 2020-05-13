Willa Dene Carpenter, age 80, of Rutledge, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020. She was a member of Helton Springs Baptist Church and will be deeply missed.
She was preceded by her parents, Earl and Jessie Morgan; sisters, Juanita Morgan and Rebecca Cameron; and brothers, Charles Morgan, Mike Morgan and two infant brothers.
Willa is survived by her son, Cale Duignan; brothers, Cecil Morgan and Rick (Sheila) Morgan; sister-in-law, Penny Jo Morgan; nieces, Misty Wolfenbarger and Raquel Brooks; nephews, Sean Cameron and Tracy Morgan; and several great nieces and nephews.
Graveside services were held Friday, May 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Helton Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family would like to say a special thanks to Ridgeview Nursing Home and Smokey Mountain Hospice.
Services entrusted to Smith-Reagan Funeral Home of Rutledge, www.smithreaganfuneralhome.com