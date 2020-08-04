With the return of baseball, albeit a little shaky due to COVID-19, we have somewhat come full circle in one respect. As the first games of the truncated season were televised, broadcasters were calling the games from remote locations. The Fox network carried the first national game with lead announcer calling the game from a studio in Colorado. Analyst John Smoltz was in another studio near his home in New Jersey.
It brings to mind stories of the early days of radio and how baseball games were broadcast.
One of the first announcers was a young fellow named Ronald “Dutch” Reagan. He called games of the Chicago Cubs without ever seeing them. He used the play-by-play reports from the Western Union tickertape to recreate the game for his listeners.
The story is told that as he called one game, the wire service went down, but he did not want to tell the audience he had lost his source of information. So, he had the batter keep fouling off pitches until the wire was restored to service. When it came back, Reagan learned the batter had flied out on the first pitch. But the audience never heard that.
Another broadcaster, the Legendary Vin Scully of the Brooklyn and Los Angeles Dodgers, also called the team’s road games early in his career.
Closer to home, Larry Munson was the voice of the University of Georgia Bulldogs. Before he moved to Athens, he called football and basketball games for the Vanderbilt Commodores and the Nashville Vols’ baseball team in the old Southern League in the late ‘50s and early ‘60s. He did the team’s away games in the same fashion as Reagan.
I recall one night when he probably wished the team was on the road so he would be alone. He was calling a game in the press box at Nashville’s old Sulphur Dell park. It was between innings and Munson was talking with Tennessean sportswriter F.M. Williams. He apparently thought his Mike was off. He turned to Williams and said, “It’s time for a Coke and a smoke. And this is a hell of a way to make a living, F.M.”
Another feature of those early radio games was the use of recordings to simulate crowd noise. Television is doing the same thing since the games are being played in empty stadiums. Well, sort of. Some of the teams are putting cardboard cutouts of fans in the seats behind home plate.
And then there was the imminent medical authority, Dr. Anthony Fauci, who threw out the first pitch for the Washington Nationals’ opening home game. This is an honor usually reserved for the President. But in this politically charged age, I suppose that’s not advisable.
Anyway, after a disastrous toss that never came close to home plate, Dr. Fauci was spotted watching the game from the upper deck. But he was not wearing his mask, nor was he practicing social distancing. Oh well, he makes the rules. I guess he can decide when they apply.
Barbara Womack
GT Correspondent