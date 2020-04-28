Some businesses are beginning to reopen as Tennessee’s stay at home order nears its expiration date Friday, May 1.
Most State Parks reopened Friday, April 24, for day use only. Restaurants in most counties were allowed to begin serving patrons at their locations at 50-percent occupancy Monday, April 27. Today, retailers will be permitted to reopen to patrons at 50-percent occupancy. Gyms and exercise facilities are permitted to reopen Friday, May 1.
People are beginning to get excited at the idea at they can travel around and visit places in the same manner they did a little more than a month ago. It feels as if we’re on the home stretch.
It’s almost as if those in positions of leadership in our government are telling us everything is ok, we’re safe now. But they’re not. They’re saying revenue is down, and we must take a chance to save our economy.
The reality is, we all must continue to take precautions. The COVID-19 virus isn’t merely a passing storm with an obvious beginning and end. The stay-at-home order issued by the Governor isn’t similar to a tornado warning, with an all-clear given and it’s back to business as usual. If we immediately return to our previous carefree behaviors, our recklessness may lead to unhappy results.
We’re all anxious to get back to what we consider normal. We want to visit our family members, go to church and even take a walk in a park. Some just want to get back to work, even if it’s only to feel productive.
People tend to crowd together. It will be difficult to resist that tendency once we’re all able to move freely about again. We must resist. At least for a little while longer.
We need to remain cautious. Even though our environment will begin to appear normal once again, and increasing temperatures will tempt us all to behave in a more carefree manner, it’s better to be safe than sorry. One infected individual could infect hundreds of others, without any warning.
Grainger County has been fortunate to have had few cases of COVID-19 among residents so far. We should all be thankful no fatalities have occurred among those who have been afflicted with the virus in our county. With a new case (or cases, depending which day the Department of Health is reporting) in our county, we must stay vigilant about hygiene and social distancing practices.
As difficult as it may be, we must do what we need to do to keep our families and other loved ones safe. Don’t capitulate to those who use bully tactics to get you to do what they want. If you aren’t comfortable going somewhere, or participating in an activity, don’t. Don’t allow someone to push you around under the guise of encouragement.
We do have freedoms, but with freedom comes responsibility. Be responsible. Wash your hands and keep yourself to yourself. Don’t crowd others in public places and stay home if you’re sick.
We’re all in this together, so let’s make sure we all make it out.
Tracey Wolfe
Editor