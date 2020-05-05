A young cowboy named Billy Joe grew restless on the farm.
A boy filled with wanderlust who really meant no harm.
He changed his clothes and shined his boots and combed his dark hair down,
And his mother cried as he walked out, Don’t take your guns to town son, leave your Guns at home, Bill, Don’t take your guns to town. - Johnny Cash
Johnny Cash was one of the greatest storytellers in the history of country music. And this particular song was one of his best. It spent six weeks as Number One on the Billboard country charts in 1958-59.
Even if you have never heard it, you can just imagine the unfortunate fate of Billy Joe in the last verse.
The song came to mind the past couple of days as I read and heard accounts of protesters in Michigan who marched on the capitol grounds in Lansing to let the governor know they were unhappy with her unconstitutional lockdown rules in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
They had every right to be there and to be heard. But some of them should have heeded the mother’s admonition in Cash’s ballad. They were the ones who brought their weapons with them.
Before I raise the ire of Second Amendment advocates, let me continue. I am an absolute supporter of the right to bear arms, with no restrictions on types of weapons.
As a reporter for the Knoxville Journal, I did a series of articles on the Bill of Rights in 1987, the 200th anniversary of the Constitution. I interviewed Glenn Reynolds, a political blogger and Beauchamp Brogan, distinguished professor at the University of Tennessee College of Law. No conservative he, Reynolds expressed the opinion that the meaning of the Second Amendment is absolute, no exceptions.
So I am not here to debate that issue. This is not about rights, but responsibility.
There was nothing to be gained by brandishing weapons, especially with police officers on the scene to keep order. In fact, there was much to be lost.
Had the situation escalated into violence, their reason for being there would have been lost. The mainstream media would have had a field day. And for once, they would have probably been justified.
As a nation, we need to end this lockdown. The country cannot endure much more of this. But we need to keep it safe, not provocative, or worse.