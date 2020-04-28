My family has owned a small business in north Knoxville, Fountain City to be exact, since the early 1920s. No one has ever been able to tell me what year or what day, but I think that just re-enforces the fact that I come from a long line of small business owners. Pratt’s Country Store has been passed down from my great-grandfather to my grandfather, and now to my father who currently owns and operates the retail produce market. Growing up working at the store, I learned firsthand the importance of supporting small businesses. Folks in the community choosing to support the small businessman kept the lights on at our house and that mentality does the same for millions of Americans nationwide. We often hear the phrases “shop local” and “support local businesses,” obviously encouraging consumers to shop at small businesses. With that being said, we don’t often stop and think about the impact we make when we choose to do business with small business owners.
According to the Small Business Administration, small businesses in the U.S. employ more than 56 million Americans. This equals 57 percent of the nation’s private sector. Though many small businesses are “one man shows,” many others create countless jobs and continue to offer new job opportunities. Small businesses also offer specialized services and thrive in “niche markets.” This generates an increased demand for employees with unique skill sets and fights unemployment head on. In addition, the Small Business Administration estimates that 44 percent of the annual U.S. payroll is paid out by small businesses. This puts money in the pockets of countless employees who then in turn, stimulate the economy through their purchases.
One small business’ success also generates the demand for other small businesses’ services. Using my father’s produce market for example, Pratt’s Country Store relies heavily on farmers in Grainger County for produce and plants. They also require services from a self-employed electrician and a small parking-lot maintenance company. They stock their shelves with local bakery products, and sell the product of local honey makers. When a customer pays a dollar for an item they buy at the store, that dollar is re-invested into countless small businesses throughout East Tennessee. Though the point of sale may be made in Knox County, the profits are shared across county lines. This concept is what drives the U.S. economy and why small businesses are too big to fail.
Economics aside, when we support a small business, we support our friends and neighbors. It’s often said that people do business with people they know, like and trust, and that phrase rings true in the case of doing business locally. We support a small business owner because of what they stand for and who they are. They stand for honesty, quality work and pride in their product. They are the people we worship with on Sundays, the mothers and fathers of children on our kid’s little league ball teams, and the folks we rely on to shoot us straight in a business matter that we know nothing about. We may pay a dollar more to do business with a small business owner, but at least we know we got a fair deal and that dollar went to a good person. That dollar often ends up back in our pocket one way or another because small business owners also support us. The small business owner may put that dollar in the offering plate or pay for our children’s little league ball team jerseys or might even save us some money by being able to fix a car part rather than charge us for a brand new one.
Whether it’s for purely economic reasons, or because we care about our community, let’s not forget the small business owner during this critical time in our nation’s history. Our economy and our friends are counting on us.
