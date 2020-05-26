Isn’t this interesting? Two states that have permitted mail-in voting for no particular reason recently held special elections to fill vacant Congressional seats. In each situation, Republicans flipped seats that had previously been held by a Democrat.
According to a recent article in the American Spectator, the maneuver by the liberals to steal elections backfired on them. The results were not really close. They are using the fear of exposure to the coronavirus as a veiled excuse to change the law.
A hearing is scheduled in a Nashville courtroom tomorrow to ask a judge to permit citizens to use that flimsy excuse to request an absentee ballot for the August 6 county general and state primary elections. Don’t bet the house that it will not be granted.
In that event, it will in all likelihood be appealed by the state.
State Election Coordinator Mark Goins and Attorney General Herbert Slatery have gone on record opposing the idea. A ruling came down from Goins telling local election coordinators it is not a valid reason to give the applicant a ballot.
The potential for fraud is the number one reason the court should throw out the lawsuit. There is also the issue of changing the rules in the middle of the process. Absentee voting had been in progress for almost two weeks with the rules already in place. There are several specific reasons a person can receive an absentee ballot.
For those who truly may be at risk, the elderly, they can already vote by absentee ballot without giving any reason other than they are over 60 years of age.
There is also a practical reason. How many of these people who are so afraid to go to the polls have no qualms about shopping at Walmart, Food City or Sam’s, or eating a meal at McDonald’s and a myriad of restaurants.
Additionally, local election administrators are attending weekly electronic training seminars to help them provide the safest environment at the precincts. Poll workers will be wearing masks. Machines will be sanitized after each use. Voters can use their own pens to sign ballot applications.
Voters will not even have to touch the voting machines with their bare hands. They can wear gloves if they so choose. Grainger County Election Administrator Gina Hipsher said they can use a Q-tip to turn the wheel on the machines to move from one category to another.
Do not be fooled. This effort has nothing to do with the fear of becoming ill. It doesn’t stop with absentee voting.
Nancy Pelosi and her willing accomplices in Congress are pushing for permanent mail-in voting in federal elections. They even support the concept of “ballot harvesting.” That means someone would be designated to travel around the neighborhood and collect ballots to be taken to the election office for counting. Where is the accountability there? Talk about stuffing the ballot box. Or in the alternative, losing ballots of those you know did not vote for your favorite candidate.
Madam Speaker is even slipping this initiative into her latest stimulus gimmick, but President Trump said that bill is DOA.
If the trend continues that Republicans win elections where mail-in voting is allowed, the Democrats may have to find another way to steal elections.
Voting is both a privilege and a responsibility. It should be taken seriously by all who participate in the electoral process. That means making it as clean as possible.