You got to break the chains that
hold you down
Crush the tyrants to the ground
Freedom cannot be legislated
We’ll bow down to no other one
The Father and His Son
These are lyrics from the Suicidal Tendencies’ song, “Give it Revolution,” released in 1990. How inspiring these words are for the state the world is in today.
Revolutions have been recorded throughout history. Some were necessary and some were designed to make the rich richer. Has the current pandemic brought to light the need for a brave new world revolution where most politicians and international bankers are eliminated? The United Nations’ Agenda 21 was designed to reduce the world’s population to allow Earth’s resources not to be depleted. Maybe Agenda 21 is a good idea, just not how it was originally intended.
People around the world have been placed into global Marshal Law. Politics and money are big business and fear is the driving force for its engine. Everyone is so used to doing the same things everyday and did not blink an eye when the world shut down.
Since birth, folks are conditioned to memorize routines and not to ask questions. Do not challenge authority; it has always been done that way because the government knows best.
Today, America is controlled by a group of tyrants who report to those that control the money. The big (world) banks continue to enslave the globe with invisible debt.
During the first part of 2020, the majority of the world was being told what to do, where to go, what to think, what to watch and what to eat. But who are the ones telling everyone this? Are there really a handful of people who control the rest of the billions on Earth?
Author Stephen King wrote a book called “Cell” where a mysterious system broadcast was sent through cell phones, causing users to turn into mindless vicious animals. Imagine a similar scenario where a code was sent just to the corrupt and career politicians, and banksters, through their smart devices. It would be a real “Boys from Brazil” scenario where the mind is tricked into doing something it normally would oppose.
The true patriots, with their millions of guns and such, could then arrest the politicians and hunt down the banksters. There is already space for them in the deserted Walmarts converted into FEMA camps.
Sound crazy? Look at what the world is up against now. The pandemic is real. How it started, and for what reasons, is yet to be determined. It does expose the New World Order and shines a light on the global governance plan in action. How can a handful of ruling elite control the masses? There is not even a cult-like religion in place (except for TV and the Dailymail.com).
A scenario where the tyrants are reduced to worm food sounds perfect. However, after the smoke cleared, the majority of those wanting to be in charge will be the same ones preferring to stay on unemployment because the 24/7 Federal Reserve printing presses are giving them more money to sit home than to work.
The world should take a listen to ST’s song,
We’ll bow down to no other one
The Father and His Son.
Robert Turner
Creative Director