Congratulations Class of 2020! You’ve accomplished your first longterm goal and are on your way to accomplishing many others.
Throughout your school years, online challenges have become more and more popular. Most of them are ridiculous or dangerous and serve no purpose. A true challenge will test you mentally, physically and emotionally, in ways you don’t expect, but will offer rewards that can’t be beat. Your challenge begins now.
You are beginning your adult life in a time that is tumultuous, at best. A pandemic and rioting in the streets mark your launch from childhood to adulthood. You have a head start in dealing with adversity.
The experience of your senior year has given you an opportunity to build resiliency. You may have heard individuals lamenting all the experiences you have lost due to school closures and others restrictions caused by the COVID-19 coronavirus, but they have chosen to focus on the wrong things. Don’t let anyone attempt to diminish your accomplishments because of a lack of commemoration. You have earned your awards and diplomas and you should be proud. Your reward is not in the ceremony, but in the accomplishment.
In a few years you will be in a position to truly make a difference in the world. This is
your challenge.
I implore you, in spite of the popular saying, follow your mind – not your heart. One of the hardest things you will ever do is squash your feelings and make decisions based only upon facts. Logical decision making can be painful. Don’t give in to attempts by others to sway decisions based in logic and reasoning by appealing to your emotions.
Some may say that is callous advice. After all, in the times in which we live almost everyone operates on emotion. But you don’t have to put yourself first, and you don’t always have to do what’s best for you. Be considerate of others.
Forgive those who cause you pain. That’s another difficult task. But your forgiveness doesn’t affect them as much as it affects you. Be kind to yourself.
Always be thankful, even when things aren’t going your way. Go to the Lord daily with thanksgiving, no matter how bad a day you’ve had.
Mind your manners. Rude behavior only exposes immaturity.
Just say no. Even if your best and most trusted friend assures you trying a drug won’t harm you, say no. Many people have lost their ability to live a normal life due to a desire to just have a little fun. Have a lot of fun for your whole life instead. Say no.
If you choose to create a family, stick with it. Never consider the idea that breaking it up is an option when things are tough or you don’t feel excited about it anymore. The ramifications are too far reaching for you to grasp until it is too late to repair the damage it will cause your loved ones.
Do everything as though the result will have your name carved on it. Your work, your relationships and your general behavior will have lasting consequences. If you accept a job, do the work. If you feel you aren’t compensated well enough for the work you do, find another job. Never feel you have the right to be a slacker after you’ve given your word to do a job well. Your reputation will follow you.
Treat others as you wish to be treated. Never believe your worth is greater than another’s. It isn’t.
Most importantly, if you don’t have a relationship with the Lord, pursue one. If you don’t believe in God, pick up a Bible and read it, cover to cover. After all, you have nothing to lose. Don’t avoid a spiritual life because you believe there are too many rules to follow. Find God and see where he takes you. I promise, you won’t miss out on anything.
It is my hope the Class of 2020 will rise to the challenge and be successful in every way. Among you are the leaders of our future. I wish you all the best.