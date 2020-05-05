Happy Mother’s Day to the Supermoms. 

Being a mom is a hard job. It’s often thankless, and sometimes discouraging. Some mothers seem to have it all together, while others may feel as though they’re barely keeping their heads above water.
It’s difficult for moms to keep from comparing their abilities as a mother to others.
Some moms just seem to be perfect. They keep their kids involved in every activity available, all the while planning fantastic parties, sewing, crafting, driving a thousand miles to various clubs and activities and providing their children with everything they could ever want. They may go on wonderful vacations and give their children only the best experiences. They shop for all the latest fad items to keep their families perfect in every way, and always seem to have it together.
Moms who compare themselves to those seemingly perfect moms might feel they come up short.
Some moms may not be financially positioned to give their kids everything they want. They may shop on a shoestring budget and feel fortunate their kids have a roof over their heads, food to eat and clothes on their back. Those moms shouldn’t despair. They are doing a great job giving their kids what they need.
Some moms may not be able to draw a straight line, let alone sew a fancy outfit or costume. They may feel inferior to those who show off mad crafting skills for school projects. Those moms are doing a great job showing their kids they don’t have to be perfect to be loved.
Some moms may not have the means to travel far away for grand vacations. They may travel short distances, go camping locally or have staycations at home. Those moms are doing a great job teaching their kids the wonderful things to be found in their own backyard.
Some moms may not be able to enroll their kid in every club, sport or extracurricular activity available, or give them the newest smart device on the market. They may feel guilty their kids don’t seem to have the same opportunities as others. They shouldn’t worry. They’re doing a great job teaching their kids they don’t have to be entertained every second of the day and allowing them to develop their imaginations.
Mothers should never feel as though they must compare themselves with other mothers.
Every mom has her own superpower. It’s the ability to love her child better than anyone else ever could. A mom’s capacity to love her child is infinite. It isn’t dependent upon income, status or talent. A Supermom knows the most important thing a child can have is unconditional love.
Supermoms come in all shapes, sizes and personalities, and from all socioeconomic backgrounds. They may have given birth to their child, or they may have chosen to raise them. No matter whether they are rich or poor, flamboyant or plain, outgoing or introverted, Supermoms make the world go ‘round.
Happy Mother’s Day to the Supermoms.