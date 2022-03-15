The dream of new ball fields in Washburn has finally become a reality. I’m sure those who have been looking forward to the day their child could play on the long-awaited fields have wondered many times how it would be if they were actually built. Some children never got the chance to play there because they grew up while everyone waited for the project to be completed. Some of them have kids of their own now.
Thank goodness it’s finally finished now.
In February 2015, Grainger Today reported the project had languished for five years without progress after Washburn Little League Vice President Travis Hamic brought the lack of progress to the attention of reporters. Two months later, in April 2015, a community meeting was held to discuss a grant application to fund the construction of the two ball fields. County commissioners voted to approve $250,000 in matching funds for a grant to fund the construction of the ball fields in November 2015. An additional $250,000 was provided for the project by the Grainger County School System in January 2019. Groundbreaking for the project took place in March 2019. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Monday, March 14, 2022 just prior to the Washburn Lady Pirates’ season opening softball game.
As a kid, I played ball on Washburn’s original ball field. Even back then it seemed dangerous to be so close to the side of the road. The population has grown and traffic travels faster these days, making it even more dangerous for kids playing ball on that field and for spectators who are mere feet from the side of the road. It’s a comfort to know the new ball fields behind the school have been completed and are now available for use.
Those who have worked to see the project through to completion deserve the thanks of everyone in Grainger County. The new fields will benefit all ball players who play in Washburn, no matter what area they are from. It’s always great to see something new and improved in Grainger County. Those things tend to be few and far between.
Grainger Today appreciates those who continued to put in the effort to see Washburn’s ball fields come to fruition, from the coaches and parents who didn’t quit pushing for the project to begin to those who continued to push for it to be completed, despite the many obstacles that arose during the process.
After 13 years from the original planning stage, it’s safe to say the project took far longer than it should have. It cost far more than it probably should have as well. Some people bemoaned the expense of the ball fields’ construction, but you can’t put a price on the safety of our kids, or our neighbors. A safe place for everyone’s kids to play, and their families to watch, is a fabulous thing.
And it was worth every penny.
Tracey Wolfe
Editor