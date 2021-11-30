Dear Editor,
I wish to help society understand all the injustices of the U.S. Justice system. I have come to love studying the law, though I spent lots of my life on the wrong side of it. I now hope to help others fight to see at least they’re treated fairly.
Anyway, I am currently three months from being a certified paralegal and intend to use this degree helping at every possible angle. I hope readers know that my last letter about justice reform has now started to get huge media coverage due to the named defendant Johnathan Davis. So I do intend to touch again briefly on this matter, though I’m sure Fox News will soon cover it thoroughly real soon.
However, I wish to make people aware of what’s going on inside the places which claim to rehabilitate. I do not complain lightly, but some places meant for rehabilitation are beyond slave camps and gladiator schools combined. See South Central, Trousdale, Tennessee. We’re not going to touch on the medical “care” at most correctional facilities. I currently have a metal spine due to negligence of staff at a federal correctional facility. The thing is, most people don’t know how to get justice, how to legally fight back. So that’s one of the things I intend to help with. I guess once you’ve seen men have their hands chopped off by closing prison doors only to be given a write-up and punished, or men who were given a detective as a lawyer and never properly sentenced, only to be left to waste away for the rest of their lives, it takes a toll on you.
Now, all those who have read anything I’ve ever wrote will know that I once was a racist person. I was once blind and giving my energy to a negative cause, but now I have channeled my negative and use it to change the world to a positive place. Yet, let’s pull the race card here. Where was Black Lives Matter during Johnathan Frank Lamont Davis’ trial? Where are they now as this man wastes away in the correctional system? I’m serious. A very young, black child who had a detective acting as his attorney. A scared little boy accused of heinous crimes, questioned without his mother after repeatedly asking. Now this sounds unbelievable, yet it’s true. We’ve got pictures in multiple locations for safe keeping proving this as we crusade for justice.
So again I ask, where are you, Black Lives Matter? I can say that I disagree with lots of tactics of most anti-hate groups because at the end of the day, it’s about the dollar or next front page story and not about justice. Again, I once belonged to such organizations so I understand the agendas. I say all lives matter now. I am now crusading for change, for justice. I’m tired of seeing names that sound good, but deeds that don’t match.
Therefore, I ask Grainger Today readers to please help me to change the world. If you don’t know how to become involved, please seek out things in the justice system to help with. I’m not saying tear down prisons or defund cops. I’m saying look for the crooked, evil in these things and correct it. The majority of readers believe in Jesus yet can’t believe in your brother. So all I ask is to evaluate yourself and see if the good outweighs the bad. Let’s make sure the lady holding the scales of justice isn’t peeking under her blindfold. So starting today, let’s go on a crusade, a crusade for justice.
Justin L. Dalton
Clifton