Constitutional Carry
Dear Editor,
Greetings friends and neighbors. I am writing this letter to clarify some misconceptions about the recent Constitutional Carry Bill the TN General Assembly passed. The governor signed the bill and it becomes law July 1. This law will allow any law abiding citizen 21 years of age, or 18 years of age on active military duty, to legally carry a handgun concealed or unconcealed only in the state of Tennessee.
I am pro 2nd Amendment and pro Constitutional Carry, without reservations about our rights to legally carry a handgun for self defense or the defense of a third party. My concern is for the safety of the residents of our state.
In my opinion, it is very important for a person desiring to carry a handgun be able to safely and proficiently handle the handgun along with understanding their legal rights and responsibilities. I think training with a handgun is just as important as driver’s training to safely operate a motor vehicle.
The Enhanced Handgun Carry Class we teach covers gun safety, marksmanship fundamentals, range qualifications, legal rights and responsibilities (when you can legally use a handgun for self defense and where you cannot legally carry in TN). Also, learning to clean and maintain different types of handguns.
My concern is not only for the safety of experienced persons owning and using handguns, but also for the safety of inexperienced persons having never owned or fired a handgun. Additional safety concerns are for those unarmed persons in the general public.
Carl Culbertson
TN Firearms Safety Instructor
