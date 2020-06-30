Thank You
Dear Editor,
We want to say thank you to everyone for their support of the Call to Prayer Saturday, June 20 at the Grainger County Courthouse. A special thanks goes to Mike Byrd, Duke Stratton, Paul Kyle, Adam Rogers, Lewis Lynn and Marty Cameron for making this event possible.
Nancy Galarneau
Lighthouse Community Ministries
Today’s Politics
My dad was an FDR Democrat and a steel mill union man until his death. Mom and five of us six children were conservatives. I guarantee you Dad would not be a Democrat today. No way, no how. Dad believed in God, family and country and lived it. I guarantee we knew what right and wrong and good and bad was.
The first president I ever voted for was Harry Truman (D), a man of character, honesty, integrity and faith. I’ll be voting for the same type of individual this November, President Donald Trump. Please join me. “Make America great again.” – President Trump.
How can anyone be a Democrat today? I’m sick of, disgusted with, embarrassed for, saddened, disappointed, cannot believe what, why, when, how, where and or who a Democrat is today, or how anyone wants to be one, be identified as one or vote for one. They’re corrupt, godless, PC hypocrites who hate, despise and are determined to destroy President Trump and America.
God help us. Pray for America. Speak up, and vote for President Trump. Please take back America. Put our God back in America, OK? “Silence in the face of Evil is itself Evil.” Speak up.
We’ve been so dumbed-down by PC parents, by our godless, PC public school system and some PC clergy to where we’re about to lose the greatest one nation under God on Earth. We Americans tacitly approved liberalism over conservatism, and were rewarded with God’s wrath, the COVID-19 virus. “Vengeance is mine saith the Lord.”- KJV.
FYI: God’s in control. Remember that. It’s God’s way or we’re on the highway to Hell. God guarantees us that, understand? God isn’t happy with us for taking God out of our lives, homes, government, public schools, colleges, businesses, and even our churches. We better seriously think about it. Enough of looking the other way and tacitly approving liberalism, political correctness, abominations, abortions, etc. No more. Speak up and vote. Pray for President Trump. “Make America great again.”
It’s time for an ole fashion fire and brimstone come-to-Jesus meeting and put the fear of God in all of us. It happened Saturday, June 20 at 10 a.m. on the steps of the Grainger County Courthouse in Rutledge. There were three great speakers, Duke Stratton, Adam Rogers and Paul Kyle. Thank you gentlemen for a great morning. You made us proud to be an American. I pray there’s a prayer service the first Saturday of every month through November. We’ll be there. Bring a chair. Get all the clergy in the surrounding counties involved. It’s sad, not one County Commissioner (of 15) was present. FYI, three have been a Commissioner more than 20 years. Term limits are a must. God help us. We’re facing the most corrupt, crooked election in America’s history. Pray, vote and put our God back in America. Speak up, please. God bless America. Thank you.
Wells Sommer
Rutledge
