TownNews Opinion Material
Dear Editor,
Today, I happened upon the mailbag section in the Grainger Today. From the quick research I did, it appears that the source of the two opinion letters I’m concerned about came from a news amalgamator and disseminator of local news from around the country, www.townnews.com. The two letters I refer to are “We are in deep, deep trouble” and “Four more years of chaos and division?”
In the first, the writer exhibits a hatred that’s hard to comprehend. The statements “...how much more will it take until the people rise up in utter outrage against this brutal beast of a man-child” and “We are in deep, deep trouble, and his narcissistic, depraved, sociopathic actions are killing us,” is hyperbole taken to the extreme. There is nothing but hatred in what the author writes and not an ounce of truth.
The second letter is much less angry but asked the question, “What has Donald Trump done to improve your quality of life to an extent that he deserves another term of office?” If the author had been paying attention the last three or more years, he would have known that Trump has lowered taxes, reduced cumbersome and costly regulations, renegotiated trade agreements that had long put the United States at a disadvantage, made NATO nations finally pay their fair share for their mutual defense, rebuilt our military after it had been decimated by the Obama administration, brought industries and jobs back to the U.S. which started one of the most dramatic economic booms in our country’s history, saved thousands of jobs in the coal industry and made America energy independent and a net exporter of energy. Finally, Donald Trump has lowered the unemployment rate for minorities to the lowest ever seen in this country.
There are many other accomplishments by the Trump administration that have strengthened America’s position in the world and for which the lame stream media will never acknowledge. They report only what the left needs to convince people Trump is something he’s not. That makes what they report propaganda, not journalism.
I would ask that Grainger Today review the opinion material coming from this news source or consider dropping the opinion content it provides.
Richard Silvano Sr.
Valatie, New York
Trumping COVID-19
Dear Editor,
Trump tweeted, “President Obama has a personal responsibility to visit and embrace all people in the U.S. who contract ebola!” October 15, 2014. In the U.S., 11 people were treated for ebola and two died.
Trump tweeted, “Biden/Obama were a disaster in handling the H1N1 Swine Flu. Polling at the time showed disastrous approval numbers. 17,000 people died unnecessarily and through incompetence!” April 17, 2020. According to the CDC, from April 12, 2009 to April 10, 2010, there were 60 million H1N1 cases with 274,304 hospitalizations and 12,469 deaths in the U.S. It took six and a half months to develop and start distribution of a vaccine for H1N1. The first case of H1N1 was detected in the U.S. April 15, 2009.
Just to put things in perspective, the first COVID-19 case in the U.S. was detected Wednesday, February 26. As of Tuesday, July 28, according to the COVID-19 tracking project, there have been 4,275,188 cases with 59,023 hospitalizations and 140,309 deaths, and I’m sure, by the time this letter is read, those numbers will unfortunately be much higher. Best case for a first vaccine is sometime in December 2020 to January 2021, at least 10 months since the detection of the first case, and that is with Trump’s warp speed program, which wasn’t announced until Friday, May 15 when there were already more than 80,000 deaths in the U.S.
Obama’s polling numbers August 17, 2009, per the Gallup Poll, 51 percent of people polled felt he was doing a good job. Trump’s polling numbers as of Tuesday, June 30, per the Gallup Poll, 38 percent of people polled felt he was doing a good job. Both figures are five months, give or take a day or two, from the time of the first case being detected.
Trump declared himself a wartime president Wednesday, March 18, then sat back and let the governors in the states build the tanks, airplanes, ships and draft the wartime fighters into the fight with COVID-19. Thankfully, FDR took a different approach in WWII, or we might be experts on the goose-step. Instead of marshaling the unparalleled buying power of the United States to order supplies for the fight and his personal inability to take charge of the response, the governors were left to bid against each other on the open market for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and the like. Trump declared that the Obama administration left the cupboard empty of PPE supplies when he took office (they didn’t), but he had done nothing to replenish that stock in three years, and instead, recommended with each budget proposal to reduce the funding for those supplies. He even had his son-in-law, Jared “Peace in the Middle East” Kushner, declare that the U.S. government supplies were not for use by the States. Then HHS had to change their webpage to match Kushner’s statement from the original, which said just the opposite.
Trump has declared on several occasions that his banning of flights from China has saved millions of lives, but hasn’t said a word about the 40,000 or so people who flew into the U.S. from the Chinese mainland in the first two months after the travel ban. These people were supposed to have their temperatures checked upon landing and self-quarantine if they had a fever, but there was no accurate follow-up in place by Trump’s government. They even reported they lost track of at least 1,600 of those people. So, we can surmise how successful that was. His travel ban from some European countries Friday, March 13 has proven to be too late as evidenced by the infections and deaths in New York.
Trump keeps saying that if we didn’t test so much for COVID-19, then we wouldn’t have as many cases. Using that logic, if doctors stopped checking women for pregnancies, women would stop getting pregnant. With no uniform national program in place, testing for COVID-19 is still a huge problem according to Brett Grioir, Trump’s testing czar. It takes anywhere from a few hours to three weeks to get back a result depending upon who you are and where you are living when you take the test. The well-off (professional athletes, the President and the very rich) can get results back in, supposedly, a matter of minutes, but if you are living in Appalachia, it most likely will take much longer. It has been inferred that any results older than 48 hours are useless for contact tracing purposes. That is what is truly bothersome to me about opening the schools, especially since cases are still rising in Tennessee, which is ranked sixth of all States for new daily cases as of Friday, July 31, while ranking 16th in total population, and the curve hasn’t flattened yet. Trump has been pushing for the opening of schools as his best shot for getting re-elected. His greatest desire is to make the country seem to be back to normal in the shortest period of time, regardless of the human cost. However, COVID-19 doesn’t respect Trump any more than it respects anyone else.
Since we know Trump has tweeted at least once that a leader is responsible for whatever happens under his leadership, he debases himself by always pushing blame for his failures during this pandemic on others. Ian Kershaw quoted Plutarch when he wrote,”When destiny raises a base character by acts of great importance, it reveals his lack of substance.”
Charles Patten
Powder Springs
I Wonder
Dear Editor,
Anyone under the age of 65 remembers, heard of, knows or is familiar with the expression, “Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.” Do we even know what it means? Evidently not with what’s happening in America today.
I mention Mr. Al Jolson, may his soul rest in peace. Great entertainer, loved by all and part of America’s great heritage. Americans have had many great people, places and things in our history that Americans have imitated in our past without fear of being embroiled in any violent, hateful, race war, etc., condemned for imitating, praising, honoring and/or respecting people, places and things, etc. America, why? What’s happened? A guess, Americans removed God from our lives, been dumbed-down, made ignorant and stupid by PC parents, godless PC Public school teachers and their PC system, our PC clergy, etc. Not a guess, but an established fact. We’re becoming a dumbed-down, sad, third world people.
A very short list FYI. An Indian was a great Motorcycle. Great Song, My Mammy, Cleveland Indians, Washington Red Skins, performing in high school and college skits as a black person. Lives matter yet 4,000 babies are murdered daily? All this, and Americas many statutes, memorials, etc… just some items Americans honored, respected and appreciated. We can’t do it anymore, makes people angry, hateful, violent, plus we’re stupid. We’ve been dumbed-down. We’re unable to think for ourselves, but follow blindly and ignorantly those with the loudest bull-horns who hate America. We’re a disgrace, disgusting, godless, PC, sick people. FYI: violence and graffiti are illegal. Police and sheriffs, elected officials, etc., all swore an oath to up-hold, protect and defend our laws, life, liberty, property, etc., as did all veterans. It’s time we help. We’re ready, willing and able to. If our police, sheriffs, etc., can’t, won’t, or are unwilling too. You can guarantee we can and will. i.e. St Louis, Missouri couple, not defended or protected, but prosecuted by officials. Why? For what? A big mistake. A despicable, unlawful disgrace. Who’s next? Me? GT? You? Who? Pray it gets corrected quickly.
Why — how — have Americans become a dumbed-down, ignorant, PC, godless, bigoted, lawless, hypocrite nation, huh? I’m sure the two-thirds of Americans who still believe in God know how and why and can answer that question plus solve our problem, just by putting our God back in America’s Government, homes, public schools, colleges, businesses, churches, etc. God, Help us. Make America great again. One Nation under our God. Do it, or it’s the end of the America we know. Speak up and vote. We’re sadly so dumbed-down, PC, godless fools; especially when there’s a 100 percent cure guaranteed. We’re pathetic. Pray for America.
Correct me if the oath all military, elected and appointed, Federal, State, local employees, etc., swear to is of zero value. No longer applicable, why? Our Federal law enforcement personnel, marshals, FBI, CIA, border patrol, Federal courts, etc., have no legal rights, responsibility, moral obligation, etc., to protect, defend and/or enforce any law, person or thing, etc., that isn’t the property of our Federal Government, and our county sheriffs, State police, and city police have no legal rights, responsibility, moral obligation, etc., to protect, defend and/or enforce Federal laws? Our Constitution? That’s what’s happening. Why, how, when, etc., did this happen in America, huh? God help us. Separate laws, one for you and one for me and us almost? Democrats are happy. They’re so disappointing, a sad lot of people. God bless America. Pray. Thank you. Things “R” changing.
Wells Sommer
Rutledge