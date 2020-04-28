Crash Questions
Dear Editor,
I read with interest the article regarding the vehicle accident that involved one of the county’s new ambulances in the April 22 issue of the Grainger Today (GT). As an owner of that ambulance I have questions that should be addressed by the County regarding the unit.
First and foremost, what was the determining factor that the insurance adjuster used to “total” the unit? From the pictures in the GT the only damage was done to the cab and none to the box. I paid good money for that ambulance and I do not want to see the county getting hoodwinked in the process of repairing or replacing the unit.
Will the insurance adjuster publish a detailed public report with supporting evidence and documentation on why the entire unit must be replaced rather than just the chassis in a reasonable time frame? Who will make up the difference in the cost of replacing the unit if the insurance company pays a small claim or none at all? Will the county impose another property tax increase, as it did just before we got the units last year? Will the county seek retribution from the driver that caused the accident? Will the county also prosecute the driver to the fullest extent of the law?
Before the county accepts the findings of the publicly-published report by the insurance adjuster, will it seek a third-party opinion such as a certified mechanic employed by Chevy? A good and experienced tow truck operator could have taken the unit to Edde Chevrolet without further damage; and while there it could have been inspected by a certified mechanic – what a novel concept. Well it’s a good thing that the county kept one of the broken-down, high-mileage and frequent maintenance units as a backup.
Regarding the radios, the article implied that apparently there is a lack of communication equipment for the units, thus being taken out of this unit and being placed in another. Why not just say the radios and equipment were removed for safe keeping while the unit is being repaired or replaced. If my rusty, old memory serves me correctly, the location of the radio equipment was placed in the center console of the cab between the seats specifically built for the unit, no where near the crumpled bumper and smashed radiator. Cutting the power to the unit does not cause damage to the radios; if it did, the radios would have been damaged a long time ago because of the nature of the operations of the units and this would have been noticed in the units of the past.
How many car radios are damaged when the power is constantly turned on and off? The constant turning of the power on and off in an emergency vehicle does not harm the radio equipment. If it did, I’m positive that there would have been many articles written in the GT asking why the radios in the various county agencies were spending more time in the repair shop rather than in the vehicle. Also, the unit sits on a truck chassis, not a car chassis. The unit rides rough, resulting in bumpy rides and jostling of equipment, supplies, and those who are in the vehicle while it is moving. The notion that the impact of the crash caused damage to the radios and equipment is moot.
At least the unit was not on a non-emergency convalescence call to Vanderbilt. And finally, the county needs to stop and ask more questions about this matter before I write a check for a new ambulance.
Bryan Greene
Bean Station
Editor’s note: The article, “Grainger County ambulance totaled in crash,” in the the April 22 issue of Grainger Today, stated the Ambulance Authority was “in the process of removing radios and equipment that might be used on another ambulance.” It also stated the ambulance’s batteries had been disconnected to mitigate the danger of fire following the crash, and because of the lack of power, “they haven’t been able to determine whether the impact of the crash caused damage to the radios or equipment.”