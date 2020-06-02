Ambulance Authority
Dear Editor,
I read the article in the May 27 issue of the Grainger Today (GT) titled “EMS convalescent transports discussed” and would like to respond.
Back in the November 2019 – January 2020 time frame, the GT had several articles on how convalescent transports (CTs) contributed significantly to the replacement of the fleet of county-owned ambulances because of the unnecessary wear and tear to the units. The articles also stated how on one occasion, all four ambulances were on CTs at the same time in different locations leaving Grainger County without emergency ambulance service. This resulted in calling for an ambulance from Morristown for a cardiac arrest situation in Rutledge; a one-hour response one way.
As a result, our County Mayor stated that the CT program would cease. Oddly, after the taxpayers of Grainger County wrote a very large check to purchase four new ambulances, shortcomings in the budget are now discovered. How can that be? The county increased property taxes to resolve that problem, or did it?
Did the county ever seek a second, independent opinion whether the brand-new ambulance that was involved in a vehicle accident recently would be totaled or would be repaired? Nothing has been reported yet in the GT.
Would someone explain why the three incorporated cities must contribute additional money to support the Ambulance Authority, but not the unincorporated areas of the county. What extra benefits will the residences of the three cities receive with the additional funds that the residents outside the cities limits won’t?
If I lived in one of the three cities of Grainger County, I would demand why I should have to pay more for emergency ambulance service than the unincorporated areas of the county. The taxpayers demand that the people who are elected to public office be prudent with the tax monies collected and spent well. After all, that is why those were elected, right?
What part of emergency ambulance service do the County Commission and the non-elected agency bureaucrats not understand? CTs are to be made by private, for-profit ambulance services, not the county-run emergency ambulance service paid by taxes. The County Mayor understands why CTs are not the bread and butter of the emergency ambulance service here in Grainger County. Do we, the voters, need to draw those debating this issue a picture to explain why the county is not in the CT business?
I guess the real question that needs to be asked is, how many of the same people who want the county ambulances to make CTs would be OK with the volunteer fire departments in Grainger County be out on an non-emergency service call while their house is burning down, then ask the residents of the three cities in Grainger County to pay extra for the same fire protection. Yes, that is right, the volunteer fire departments in Grainger County receive tax monies from the incorporated cities they serve.
Once again, the elected officials of this county are willing to bet the lives of Grainger County residents to re-institute CTs just to make a few extra bucks to make up shortfalls in the mismanaged budget. Perhaps the same elected officials should get the opinion from the person who suffered the cardiac arrest in Rutledge and waited an hour for an ambulance because all four ambulances were on a CT, and his opinion about A.) convalescent transports and B.) paying extra taxes for maintaining the four brand new ambulances, knowing that everyone living outside city limits will not be required to.
Once the CT program is reinstated, who will administer the billing of the program? Will the county hire full-time employees to make the red tape bigger or will the county pay a third party billing company with the power to take patients to court because they are not able to pay the balance of the CT bill? That will make the people of Grainger County want to re-elect those responsible for reinstating the program.
Why not just eliminate the County Ambulance Authority and contract a private ambulance service for the emergency service now provided? Then the county will not have to worry about CTs; charging city residents extra to pay for the service and not those living outside city limits; paying salaries of employees, including the non-elected bureaucrats that oversee the ambulance service; keeping a fleet of ambulances and the buildings that they are housed at; and the list goes on regarding what goes into providing emergency ambulance service to the county. The money saved by doing this can be used to pay the overpriced contract agreement between the county and the private ambulance service, then the GT can start reporting how the private ambulance service has a slow response time, over-charging patients, not being professional and other stuff that goes along with services contracted out to companies that are owned and operated by people outside Grainger County.
Bryan Green
Bean Station
Editor’s note: An article in February 2019 reported Grainger County Commissioners’ discussion about nonemergency transports conducted by the Grainger County Ambulance Authority, but did not address whether such transports contributed to the need to replace the county’s fleet of ambulances. Cities in Grainger County operate on funds from sales tax collections. Private individuals would not be forced to pay additional property taxes if cities agree to help fund Grainger County Ambulance Authority, unless a city implemented its own property tax.
God’s Country
Dear Editor,
God help us. Every county sheriff, with very few exceptions, in America today should get our praise, respect, gratitude and thanks for respecting and honoring their oath of office, to protect and defend America from all enemies domestic and foreign, etc. God bless them. Sheriff Harville, thank you, God bless you and America’s county sheriffs. Keep safe.
We have county sheriffs, gun-owners, believers in God, President Trump and family, Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn (Senator, you have my vote for our first woman president, after President Trump’s second term), plus about a couple dozen elected representatives who believe in America, God, family and country, and will protect and defend our “One nation under God” and are willing to help “Make America great again.” Pray we put the King James Version Bible, God, prayer and pledge of allegiance back in our government, public schools, homes, etc.
“If God be with us, who can be against us,” KJV, Romans 8:31-39. Please keep our faith and pray for America. We let our God be taken out of America and were rewarded with our God’s wrath, the COVD-19 virus. It’s a fact. Restore America to “One nation under God” now. Please. Our God’s in control. It’s a fact.
“Obamagate” is just getting started. The corrupt, illegal, treasonous conduct by our employees (D&R), DOJ, FBI, CIA, NSI, SD, IRS, treasury, Office of the President (Obama’s), staff, vice president, etc., all godless, corrupt, crooked, P.C. hypocrites. Pray they’re found guilty of treason. Restore our rule of law. Speak up, vote and pray for America, please.
The corrupt, godless, P.C. Democrat hypocrites and RINOs we hired to represent us, they’ve shown only contempt and hate for America, God, etc. They’re either ignorant of, or ignore local, state and federal laws, our Constitution, etc. They think we work for them? God, please help them. For their information, “We the people” hire you. You work for “We,” understand? I’m sure it’s a shock to your fragile egos, but we’re your boss. You’re our employee. Understand? It’s time you do, and act like it. Understood?
Speak up Americans. It’s time we go back to work, school, the beach, eat out, etc., with caution. Now, it’s our country, government, etc. Act like it. Sadly, we’ve hired corrupt, godless, P.C. hypocrites to represent us who think they’re elite, above our laws, know more and are smarter than we are.
It’s sad. Demand term limits. Fire them all, local, state and federal this November. Let’s getter done. FYI, there’s a vaccine, 100 percent cure for stupidity, hate, greed, corruption, hypocrisy, etc. Rx KJVB – God’s Way. Guaranteed, can’t get better than that.
We’re Americans. We’ve been “One nation under God” (Greatest nation on Earth), going to restore her to that. Speak up, vote and pray for America. Vote the godless, corrupt, P.C. Democrat hypocrites and RINOs out of office this November. OK? “Make America great again.”- President Trump.
“One nation under God,” like living in this third world country, much like the one you want America to become? Wake up America. This November election will be the most corrupt, crooked in America’s history, guaranteed. Speak up, pray and go vote for America.
Wells Sommer
Rutledge