Dear Editor,
At one time, eating food in God’s house was a big problem. Then, Mr. Crapper destroyed all outhouses and we moved his toilet into God’s house. That was the end of the world for many. How things change. It’s conservatism vs. liberalism. Sadly, we’ve destroyed our Greatest Generation’s legacy by tacitly removing our God, prayer, beliefs, faith, pledges, statues, emblems, flag and even our political ideology, etc., so as not to offend dumbed-down liberal fools demanding everything must be free, and it’s gotta be PC, (politically correct). What must our God think of our foibles, ignorance and stupidity, huh?
The Bible is God’s word. It’s truth. Most churches in America use the King James Version Bible. Catholics are an exception, but there are no major differences between those two Bibles. Then there’s the Koran/Islam, Buddha, Hindu, and many books proclaiming to be some god’s word. America is based on the King James Version Bible (KJV). By Faith, it’s the foundation of our “One Nation under God,” “In God we trust,” etc., America’s motto, creed, our laws, etc. Originating with the pilgrims in Plymouth, Massachusetts, and their desire to worship freely the God of their choice, freedom of religion is part of our First Amendment to our Constitution. What’s happened? What’s gone wrong? Why?
Only two-thirds of Americans believe in or question if there’s even a God. Why? It’s all due to our parents, liberal public school system, institutes of higher learning and our churches. It’s pathetic. We should all believe in the same God, “the creator of the heavens, earth and everything therein,” (KJV, Genesis 1:1-5). Do we? Are we? I don’t think so. Look at all the different churches in America and around the world. Why? Why can’t we all read the Bible and understand it all the same way? If there’s a God, and the Bible is truth, and God says “we’re not to add to or take away from it,” (Revelation 22:18-19), why can’t we understand that?
God intervened in His creation, gave His Son Jesus, to be a human sacrifice so we could all have everlasting life with our Heavenly Father, (Romans 10:17), but God has commanded that all men at the age of accountably/adults, male and female, now (time of Christ’s death, burial and resurrection) to believe (Hebrews 11:6 ), Jesus by virgin birth, is the Son of God, confess Him before men (Matthew 10:32-33), and be baptized (Acts 2:38), be buried, as an act of faith, to wash away our sins to rise up out of the watery grave into a new life (Revelation 2:10 +). Now read Matthew 18:20 about communion. Pray. The KJV was written so everyone can understand it. Sadly, we’re ignoring it. Why? Wasn’t that part of what the Greatest Generation protected, and many died for? Sadly, we’ve squandered their legacy. Pray for our God to help us, please.
Then God said (I’m paraphrasing), “I made you, gave you a soul and free will (One, we seldom ever think about. Many now don’t get to live an earthly life. The other we take for granted.). So, each individual person can and will make decisions, choices, etc. that only you have the ability to do. You’ll achieve goals in your life limited only by your desires and ambition. Only you can and will decide which highway of life you travel.”
There are no coat-tails, parents, grandparents, church clergy, etc., that you or I can ask, hope or will get us to our destination. Only you and I can and will decide which highway of life we travel to our final destination. One is “straight and narrow, few will find their way.” That highway leads to Heaven, where Jesus said, “I go to prepare a place for you.” The other “highway is wide, and many will easily travel it.” That’s the highway to Hell and the devil. It’s your choice. No one else can or will decide for us, only you. I can and will personally make that decision. Choose wisely. We’re all God’s creation, and our soul is gonna live forever in one place or the other. It’s your and my decision, your and my choice. Nobody else’s. Think seriously. Then decide which highway you’ll travel, okay? Also, we’re to study to show ourselves approved, rightly dividing the word of God, (KJV, II Timothy 2:15) “seek to find and know the truth.” Keep the faith. It’s what we’re all to do.
Pray for America and the world, please. We’ve removed our God from our lives, homes, nation, schools, businesses, churches, etc., to appease. Why? We’re reaping God’s wrath (our reward) with the COVID-19 virus, and our financial crisis, due in part for accommodating godless Democrats, etc., for their corrupt, intolerant hypocrisies; their treasonous attempt to destroy President Trump and our “One nation under God.” It’s a shame. We acquiesced our faith, beliefs, etc., to accommodate theirs. Why? Pray for forgiveness. Put our God back in our lives, homes, nation, schools, businesses and churches now. Make and keep America the greatest nation on Earth, “One nation under God.” Please, pray for America, for our God’s help. Pray. Pray some more, please. Help us restore America to “One nation under God.” Vote for President Trump. Pray, “Oh ye of little faith,” (KJV, Matthew 8:26). Pray we aren’t too late. God help us, please. A civil war is a terrible thing. God bless America. A national gospel revival, a fire and brimstone come-to-Jesus meeting, to put the fear of God in all of us, sure will help our ailing nation. Pray for America, please.
Wells Sommer
Rutledge
Mainstream Media
Dear Editor,
From their letters to Grainger Today, we see that two of those who voted for Hillary have jumped on the Trump Derangement Syndrome wagon. That puts them in the same wagon as CNN, ABC, CBS and NBC. The mainstream American media has gone completely over a cliff with its reporting on COVID-19. It is shocking to see the lengths “reporters” will go to in order to try and make the president look bad.
In this time of crisis with lives at risk and the previously booming economy crashing down, the American media is more concerned with Trump’s use of the term “Chinese virus” to refer to COVID-19, which everyone agrees came from China. They’re more interested in challenging Trump’s enthusiasm for hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for the virus than they are with the actual results coming from the tests of the drug.
Had any reporter dared to speak to President Obama in the disrespectful, lecturing and arguing way that has become common in their questions for President Trump, the reporter would have certainly lost their White House seat, their job and probably their career.
With the obvious hatred and disdain being shown by reporters toward the president, there is a deeper and more troubling trend. The press seems determined to kill any news that may be understood as hopeful and uplifting, and instead, is flooding the nation with stories of doom and gloom.
The only bright spots in its reporting are around popular democrats like New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who has practically been canonized by the media for basically saying the same things President Trump has said, only a bit more eloquently. It was shocking to watch media talking heads going on and on in their criticisms of Trump in response to his hopeful remarks regarding promising treatments, and then turn around and praise Cuomo for his vision and leadership when he repeated the president’s comments about the same treatment options.
The media is fully engaged in a scorched earth war, and it is looking more and more like a war on America.
I have been told that interviews with leading doctors, who are actively treating patients in New York hospitals, and who report that among more than 1,000 very sick patients who they’ve treated with hydroxychloroquine combinations, only a few have needed intubation and ventilators and none have died. That’s great, but you won’t see it in mainstream media.
On the lighter side, the great toilet paper scare of 2020 will definitely go down in history as one of the most idiotic reactions to an infectious disease ever observed.
Joe Schaad
Rutledge