Narrow Ridge
Dear Editor,
On behalf of Narrow Ridge Earth Literacy Center, I would like to thank reporter Laura Lakins and the good folks of Grainger Today for the April 22, 2020 article in which Narrow Ridge Founder Bill Nickle and I were interviewed about the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day. We at Narrow Ridge always welcome the opportunity to share about our work to promote appreciation and care for the planet we share and call home. Living in beautiful northern Grainger County inspires our work, as the mountains, valleys and open countryside are rare gems folks in many other parts of the country, and planet as a whole, do not have the privilege to enjoy.
Narrow Ridge has called Grainger County home since the early 70s. In 1991, Narrow Ridge had a re-start after a nine-year pause while Bill Nickle worked developing the environmental education program at Camp Wesley Woods in the Great Smoky Mountains. Whether you count the origins of Narrow Ridge back to the early 70s or 90s, we’ve been part of the Northside community for a long time and have made so many fine friends along the way. Still, we continually learn of misconceptions among local folks about what Narrow Ridge is and what we stand for.
When I read the next to the last paragraph in the April 22 Earth Day article, I was only a little surprised to see Narrow Ridge referred to as “the compound.” In fact, I saw the reference as an opportunity to publicly respond with a clarifying message about what Narrow Ridge is all about. I appreciate that this is an innocent misperception which is longstanding but hopefully diminishing.
Narrow Ridge is a 501c3 organization with a mission of promoting sustainable living and the value of time spent in nature. We believe we care for what we know and love. By spending time in nature, we come to know and love all we find there and are then more motivated to live in a way that enhances rather than harms the natural world. So, at the heart of our mission are programs which provide opportunities for people (often, but not always, college students) to experience a more sustainable way of living and to soak in the natural beauty of our northern Grainger County home. Additionally, we have land trusts in which people lease land for homesites from Narrow Ridge. Unlike in a commune, these members of our community land trust do not live in a shared space, are not asked to share finances or possessions and are not asked to subscribe to a particular religious ideology or join a religious sect.
While we don’t share possessions or a common religious denomination, we do share values of community, sustainability, land conservation and a sense of inspiration from the wonders of nature and of life itself.
As always, we are grateful to Grainger Today for this opportunity to share about who we really are. We welcome calls and emails from folks who would like to know more about Narrow Ridge and look forward to the time when we will feel it is safe to reopen our doors for tours of our ecolodges and buildings. For more information, call (865) 497-2753 or email community@narrowridge.org.
Mitzi Wood-Von Mizener
Director of Narrow Ridge
Earth Literacy Center
Washburn
Grainger Today welcomes letters to the editor on topics of general interest to its readers. Inappropriate language, personal attacks and libelous statements are unacceptable. Submissions may be edited for length, clarity, legal ramifications or general taste.
Grainger Today also reserves the right to refuse to publish any submitted letters. All letters must include name, address and contact number. Only name and city will be published.
Letters and personal columns published do not necessarily reflect the views of Grainger Today, its Publisher, its staff or its advertisers, even when the writer is a reporter or contributor to Grainger Today.