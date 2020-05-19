Are we all corrupt?
Dear Editor,
Sadly, many Americans believe the national “fake” news media is gospel, but they’re so obviously biased, prejudiced, angry, hateful, spokespeople (political hacks!) for all Democrats, Liberals, Socialists, progressives, Islamists, atheists, radicals and hate Americans, etc. They praise them with positive favorable propaganda, but ignore much and spew only misinformation, disrespect, lies, hate, anger and contempt for our God, our President, America, deplorables, Christians, Jews, our Declaration of Independence, Constitution, Flag, guns and our freedoms, etc. Nothing is fair and balanced with their reporting, and sadly, dumbed-down Americans don’t know the difference. They’re protecting the godless, corrupt, Democrat, “swamp” hypocrites we elected to represent us. President Trump is draining their slimy “swamp.” He’s exposed their godless hate, greed, slimy perks, etc., and lots of corrupt money that equal, “I’m a godless, corrupt millionaire.” They sound like a bunch of angry magpies squawking, screeching, etc. Disgusting. All Democrats, Liberals and RINOs should be tried for treason. It’s now called Obamagate. DOJ is starting to expose them and prosecute them for corruption, abuse of power, and treason. Hurrah! Pray, please.
President Trump, his cabinet, most Republicans, the few conservative news outlets, exposed their corrupt, godless swamp, shadow government, deep state of hate, greed, slimy perks, massive abuse of power, contempt and hate for our God, our President, nation, flag, freedoms, guns, etc., and the few Conservative news outlets, like Glenn Beck, Rush Limbaugh, News Max, Voice of America and Fox news, exposed one person, i.e. the corrupting influence running through all our government institutions, bureaucracies, etc. Know who/what that is? Mr. George Soros, his open society foundation, latest net worth 32 billion dollars. Mr. Soros’ money is in all our government agencies, institutions, etc. Why? His money supports the corruption and overthrow of governments, shadow and deep state governments, etc. Those involved are godless, corrupt individuals we elected to represent us. Their treasonous scam of impeachment backfired. It failed them big time. Truth, honesty, President Trump, America and God won. Thank you Lord! It’s time for a good old-fashioned fire and brimstone, come to Jesus meeting, a week of national religious revival, to put the fear of God in every one of us. We’re putting God back in “One Nation under God.” Understand? Guaranteed.
Americans must have term limits for all local, state, federal, elected and appointed employees, and to think, we elected or hired these people to represent us, and they have been and are trying to overthrow and destroy the greatest nation on Earth. That’s treason. Pray they’ll be all disgraced, voted out of office and prosecuted. Ban Mr. Soros from ever investing or entering America. I know we’ve all been dumbed-down thanks to our liberal public schools, institutes of higher learning, some clergy, PC, parents, etc. They’re all giddy. They’re disgusting. Surely we’re not all totally dumb yet? We’re Americans. Act like it! Doesn’t anyone remember we hire our government? They work for us, not the other way around as they think. There’s no free lunch. Pray for America. Speak up. Act, please!
Americans who politicized the COVID-19 virus crisis are fools! You hate President Trump and America that much? Leave. Go to Cuba, Venezuela, China, any Socialist/Communist or Muslim country. Go. Revel in Bernie’s, AOC’s, her three pals’ godless hellholes. Okay? Leave America alone. America is not becoming any Liberal, godless, gunless, Socialist, everything free or a Muslim country. Guaranteed. Understand? You better. You don’t like America, leave. We’re going to restore, protect and defend America come Hell or high water, like many before us have. Understand? I pray you can. A civil war is terrible. We’re putting our God back in our lives, homes, government, public schools, businesses and churches, etc., now. We’ve been “One Nation under God.” We’re gonna be again. Guaranteed. Pray for America, the world, please. “Make America Great again,” as President Trump said. Pray for America. Make and keep America “One Nation under God,” land of the free and home of the brave. Protect and defend what we believe. Speak up, act, pray and vote. God bless America. God, help us, please. Thank you.
Wells Sommer
Rutledge
Female representation
Dear Editor,
I believe 2020 will be an unforgettable, history-making year. Although it will be remembered for the pandemic, I am confident not all memories of 2020 will be tragic.
On the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment being ratified, I am thrilled I can vote for a qualified and competent female candidate to represent Tennessee’s 1st Congressional District. I will be voting in the primary election Thursday, August 6, and I can think of no better candidate than Diana Harshbarger.
As someone who has always been interested in government and politics, it has been impossible to look past the lack of diversity in Congress. The absence of female representation disheartens me because it sends a poor message to young girls everywhere. That being said, I am excited to do my part by voting to ensure Diana Harshbarger becomes the first woman to represent my community as a U.S. Representative.
In August of 1920, Tennessee was the last state needed to ratify the 19th Amendment. It is time this great state stops being last and instead, takes the lead. I have hope knowing Tennesseans can elect a woman exactly 100 years after the efforts of Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton succeeded in empowering women across the country.
Despite the hopelessness this pandemic has spread, electing Diana Harshbarger to the U.S. House of Representatives will bring hope to youth and women during this monumental year.
Sincerely,
Maria Howard
Rogersville