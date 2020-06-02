I watched a video of the killing of George Floyd. I watched him beg to be allowed to breathe. I watched as he pleaded with officers to help him, to stop killing him. I heard bystanders plead, argue and demand the officer on his neck stop hurting him, stop crushing him, stop suffocating him to death. I watched the entire video, even though I didn’t want to.
I was horrified. I wanted to intervene and do something to stop his slow, agonizing death. I felt helpless. I wanted the bystanders to do something, even as I watched the killer’s accomplice threaten them and push them back. I shared their sense of helplessness and uncertainty about what they should, or could, do.
To say the killing of Floyd was wrong is an understatement. It was an act of barbarism committed by the very people he should have been able to rely on to protect his life, even while he was being arrested for breaking the law. I cannot find the right words to convey how I feel about what his killer did to him.
I am sad that people are rioting, destroying businesses and property owned by their neighbors and even killing others. I’m angry that people are screaming profanities, throwing objects and attacking police officers who have done nothing wrong.
I feel frustrated at the lack of logic and reasoning of those who would blame all police officers, or all people of a particular race, for the actions of a few.
It breaks my heart to see the damage people are inflicting on each other. It hurts to see people express joy at photos of bleeding people who have been injured during the insane protests turned riots, no matter which side of the line they’re on.
I hate the hate people have for each other.
Jesus used a Samaritan man as a good example in a parable about whom we should consider a neighbor. Jews hated Samaritans in that day. But in Jesus’ parable to teach Jews what God wanted from us, a Samaritan was the hero. It must have been shocking for them to hear his example, and they probably didn’t want to believe what he said. Maybe that’s why these things are happening today. Perhaps we don’t really believe God expects us to love each other.
He does.
What are we going to do about it?
Tracey Wolfe
Editor