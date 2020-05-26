It’s budget creation time in Grainger County. It will be a time of anxiety and anticipation, particularly for citizens who will wait to learn whether another property tax increase will be necessary.
Hopefully it won’t, but Grainger County is planning to ask the towns located within its borders for $15,000 each to help fund the county’s EMS Department. That sounds like an easy way to help solve that department’s need for funding, but if that’s what’s needed for one department to be able to meet expenses, what will we do about all the other departments?
Grainger County Commissioners, some of whom make up the county’s budget committee, often forget that those who live in the towns pay property taxes to the county just the same as those who live in unincorporated areas. When a town is running low on money and can’t afford to meet its obligations, will the county chip in and help? I seriously doubt it, even though the towns’ residents are also Grainger County citizens.
It’s a shame in 2020 Grainger County still hasn’t gotten it together well enough to be able to effectively take care of itself. How can citizens hope to ever have additional and better services in a county that can’t even ensure its public safety departments can be adequately funded to operate at a minimum level of service?
We need county commissioners to think proactively.
Last year, when Mayor Mike Byrd announced during a January budget meeting the county was facing a financial shortfall, no one heeded the warning. It was business as usual until June rolled around and county commissioners were faced with finding a solution to the problem. Despite several multiple-hours long meetings of repetitive discussions, they were unable to bring themselves to find ways to cut budgeted expenses, so they increased the tax levy and washed their hands of it.
That’s how it works when a government’s M.O. is reactive.
The Commission performed that act as a whole body, even though some individual members tried pointing fingers at Budget Committee members as for whom to blame. Those commissioners who had plenty to say about the Budget Committee’s supposed failure during that time aren’t serving on this year’s Budget Committee to show everyone how it should be done. Surely they weren’t just grandstanding and being blowhards, were they?
Now, in 2020, the EMS Department has to come to the Budget Committee with budgeting requests for FY 2020-21 and has been told they will have to wait and see if other government entities will chip in to fund the department.
Will our county ever stop cobbling things together from year to year in the hopes that everything will just work out OK? Even if all the cities in Grainger County agree to chip in to pay the total of $45,000 to help fund Grainger County EMS this year, what happens next year if one, or all, of them can’t afford to contribute their portion?
Would it be better to attempt to create a long-term solution? It sounds crazy, but it just might work.
Hopefully the Budget Committee can find ways to keep Grainger County from continuing its slow spiral into deficit. Their level of success affects
us all.