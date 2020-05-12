The Class of 2020 has reached a milestone, but won’t be recognized in a traditional manner. There will be no awards banquets, prom or even a typical graduation ceremony. If a traditional ceremony does come to fruition, there will have to be restrictions in place that have never been considered before.
It may not be in a traditional manner, but the Class of 2020 is being honored. Special activities and unusual events are being carried out to show these students we acknowledge their achievement.
It’s great how people have come up with imaginative ways to let the Class of 2020 know we haven’t forgotten them. Yard signs throughout the county congratulate individual graduates and the Class of 2020 as a whole.
“Adopt a Grainger Senior,” a Facebook page set up with a purpose of showing Grainger High School seniors a little extra love, resulted in every senior student at Grainger High School being “adopted.” Those who adopted students provide them with gifts, candy and other tokens to show their achievement hasn’t been forgotten.
Both Grainger and Washburn high schools will be honored with graduate parades this week. The Grainger High School graduate parade will begin at the school, travel through Rutledge, and end at Rutledge Middle School. It will take place Thursday, May 14. The Washburn High School graduate parade will begin at B&C Paving and end at the high school parking lot. It will take place Friday, May 15. Both will begin at 7 p.m., the previously scheduled time for graduation ceremonies.
Whether or not Grainger and Washburn graduates will walk across a stage hasn’t yet been determined. Grainger Today encourages everyone to try to attend one, or both, of the parades for these students. Bring signs to hold and pom poms to wave, and show support for the Class of 2020!
Tracey Wolfe
Editor
Grainger Today will publish its traditional keepsake graduation edition containing yearbook photographs of the graduates next Wednesday,
May 20.