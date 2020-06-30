My grandfather’s generation retired with it, my father’s generation had it taken away from them, or frozen, and the chances of my generation ever seeing one is slim to none outside of working as a state employee. Unfortunately, pensions are becoming a thing of the past. The dream of working for 20 to 30 years and then drawing a set amount of income for the rest of your life is almost just that these days – a dream. According to the Bureau of Labor’s 2018 statistics, only 17 percent of private sector employees have access to a pension. Why have we seen such a reduction in pension plans offered by employers in the private sector? How is it affecting retirement, and what can be done about it? Let’s tackle these topics head on.
First, let’s define a pension. A pension, formally known as a defined benefit plan, is a retirement benefit that guarantees a stated amount of income to an employee for the rest of his or her life upon retirement. The amount of income is generally calculated using a formula involving the employee’s years of service and income. Often a portion of that benefit is paid to the employee’s spouse if the employee passes away. Sound like a good deal? Most folks who are receiving a pension pay-out, and who rightfully earned that pay-out with many years of hard work, think it is.
So, why don’t we see many pensions being offered to current employees these days? Basically, the cost and liability of operating a traditional pension plan has become too much for many employers. Though the concept of a pension seems simple, the cost associated with the management and calculations required to effectively fund and implement a defined benefit plan are much greater than the operation costs of a 401(k) plan. Another nail in the traditional pension’s coffin is the ongoing liability assumed by the employer. The employer must calculate the cost of paying the retired employee, and in some cases that employee’s spouse, for years to come. Both the cost and liability of pension plans cut into employers’ current and future profits, and it is for this reason that many employers have chosen to switch to 401(k) plans for their employees.
As you can guess, the demise of traditional pension plans has affected many employees’ outlook on retirement. Not only has the guarantee of income in retirement been taken away, but the responsibility of funding a retirement plan has, in many cases, been shifted from the employer to the employee. While many pensions were funded by the employer, most 401(k) plans heavily rely on employee funding. Though many employers will match or partially match employees’ contributions, this style of retirement benefit requires employees to fund the plan themselves. In addition, 401(k)-style retirement benefits often subject employees’ retirement funds to the ups and downs of the stock market and require employees to manage their own investments inside of the 401(k) plan. This ongoing management of investments is also required after the employee retires and begins taking income from the investments. Though some would prefer the individualistic approach of a 401(k) plan, the major shift away from traditional pensions has, without a doubt, changed many aspects of retirement for the American labor force.
So, with all these changes, what can be done? First, not all the changes are bad. Plans such as 401(k)’s, SIMPLE IRA’s, SEP IRA’s, 403(b)’s, and any other type of employer-sponsored plan is a benefit to employees that can be used as retirement income. One of the major advantages of a 401(k)-style plan is that once an employee reaches retirement age, they have many different options regarding what they would like to do with the money they have saved inside of the plan. They can leave it invested, draw it all out in a lump sum, withdraw from it periodically, etc.
As for using the money inside of a 401(k) as income in retirement years, there are several different strategies that can be utilized. One is to invest the money to the owner’s liking and withdraw only the interest or gains that the investment earns. Another is to invest the money and make systematic withdrawals monthly, quarterly or annually. Both are good options because while the owner is receiving income from their investments, the remaining balance has the opportunity to continue being invested, and the retiree can get their hands on all or a portion of their money at any time to meet any need that may arise. The drawback to these strategies, however, is the fear of running out of money. Low guaranteed interest rates make it hard to generate a substantial amount of income without withdrawing from the principal, and many retirees are afraid to subject their hard-earned money to the stock market due to the chance of taking a loss in a down market.
Another strategy often employed is the strategic use of a Single Premium Immediate Annuity. A Single Premium Immediate Annuity, or a SPIA for short, is a contract between an insurance company and an individual. In exchange for a lump sum of money, the insurance company guarantees the individual an ongoing series of payments until death – even if the total payments exceed the original amount deposited. The individual can elect several options regarding what happens to the money that has not been paid out when the individual dies, and payment amounts will vary depending on the option selected. The SPIA is basically a self-funded pension. The main drawback to a SPIA, however, is the loss of liquidity. Generally, once payments have begun, the investor cannot withdraw the money for any reason. They are tied and bound to receiving the payments agreed upon, no exceptions. I would never recommend a SPIA to an investor unless I was certain the individual had other avenues to withdraw money from in the event of an emergency. However, if an investor has contributed to a 401(k)-style plan and likes the idea of having a pension, a Single Premium Immediate Annuity may be a good option.
As has been stated, the death of the traditional pension has changed the outlook on retirement for many Americans. With any change though, new opportunities present themselves. The right strategy for retirement income depends on many different factors, and what works for one investor may not be suitable for another. Simply take a moment to assess what is offered through your employer and begin planning sooner rather than later.
Charles W. Pratt
Financial Representative
Modern Woodmen of America
