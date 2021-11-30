By Eli Davis
America stands as the strongest and most looked up to country in the world. America is full of patriots loving our amazing country, a spirit that is indescribable, and freedoms that are desired by many all over the world. The true spirit and freedoms of being an American is misunderstood by many, but desired by all oppressed people across the world. It is important to remember that, as a country, we have had plenty of problems throughout our history, but it is the American spirit, perseverance and determination that has made this country the greatest in the world today.
Patriots of America show the true meaning of being an American. A patriot is defined as a person who vigorously supports their country and is prepared to defend it against enemies and those who seek to destroy our nation. True Americans take pride in things such as our flag and our armed forces. Many lives have been lost fighting for our flag, our freedom and our citizens. Standing for the National Anthem, Pledge and the flag is the way of saying “thank you.” The United States has five branches of military providing protection, and they allow us to have the freedoms that we enjoy today. However, as patriots of America, we must sometimes fight for our rights that have been infringed upon. Recent fights in our country have been over the Second Amendment, which Democrats have been trying to take away from the American people. When looking for what makes a true American, patriotism is one of the most important factors to look at.
The American spirit is something unforgettably known by many countries all over the world. Americans are always there for one another in times of need. Whether it is natural disaster, sicknesses or loss of loved ones, help is always ready and waiting. Communities from far and wide come together to help rebuild towns after a tornado; American citizens make trips to foreign countries that have been affected by hurricanes looking to help all the ways they can. Sickness has fallen upon farmers during times of harvest, and fellow farmers from far and wide came to make sure help was provided. Americans don’t leave one another behind either; we stick together until the end, unlike the recent action of President Joseph R. Biden in Afghanistan. American people were left behind and 13 members of our military gave the ultimate sacrifice. Other countries undoubtedly looked at this as a failure of American strength and believe we are becoming weak and vulnerable. The American people lead through examples and show the strongest spirit in the world.
In our day-to-day lives as American citizens, we have a number of freedoms that are taken for granted. Our First Amendment right, most importantly, gives us freedom of speech. Americans do not have to worry about being killed in the streets over things they have said, unlike citizens of communist nations. Our Second Amendment allows for us to have protection in our daily lives. Citizens have the ability to arm themselves in times where war is upon us. The people can form their own militias in order to protect this country, along with the freedoms that come with it. The Fourth Amendment presented to us in the Bill of Rights protects each and every American citizen from having their belongings searched and seized without cause. Not only must members of law enforcement have to have probable cause, but they must also have a search warrant in most cases that exigent circumstances do not exist. The Sixth Amendment allows everybody convicted of a crime to have an attorney or lawyer to represent them, along with a quick, fair trial. An attorney works their hardest to prove your innocence. This helps keep you out of jail or prison, and a speedy and fair trial ensures the answers and verdicts are provided in a good, timely manner. So often we find ourselves taking the blessing of freedom for granted; something that so easily could be taken away.
To sum up everything that has been stated, America has asserted its dominance throughout history, and is still a desired country to live in. The patriotism, American spirit and freedom in our country appeal to oppressed people all over the world. Most important to remember, even though America has not always been the perfect country, it is still the best to live in due to the perseverance, determination and support of the American people.