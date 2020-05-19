E
nough already. The impact of the Coronavirus lockdown craziness has reached Grainger County.
Our renowned Tomato Festival has been scrubbed for 2020. The campuses of Rutledge Elementary and Rutledge Middle Schools will be empty during what is traditionally the hottest weekend of the year, the end of July. No tomato wars. Thousands of visitors who have been coming here since 1992 will not be able to sample Tommy and Kathy Gilliland’s delicious homemade ice cream or Snow Cone Eddie’s sweet treats. Those unique curly fried potatoes will be nowhere in sight. And the growers will not be able to market their most lucrative cash crop – maters.
To say nothing of the politicians running for office not being able to shake hands and make last minute pitches for votes the week before the elections. We can hope it’s just for this year.
From what I have heard from news reports, the festival committee was advised by Gov. Bill Lee against holding the event. He is beginning to remind me of Lucy in the Peanuts comic strip. She would hold the football for Charlie Brown to kick. At the last second, she would pull it away, leaving poor Charlie flat on his back.
What he has done with a lot of businesses in the state is tell them they can reopen and then suddenly changes his mind. Or, he places such restrictions on them it is difficult to operate.
Terri and David Arnwine own a boat shop in Blaine where they sell kayaks. Since the stimulus checks started flowing, they have been swamped with orders for boats. But, it has been hard for them to meet the demand with the boating season just about to launch.
The reason? The boats are manufactured in the Far East and transported on ships to California. By someone’s decree, most likely left-wing Gov. Gavin Newsom, they must remain in quarantine 14 days before they can be released.
Really now, does anyone think these inanimate objects can carry the virus across the Pacific and then cross-country on a tractor-trailer rig? We know the Chinese communists are devious, but this is going a little too far.
Of course, Grainger County is not the only place affected.
This just in. The Boy Scouts will not be permitted to place flags on veterans’ graves on Memorial Day. What better location for social distancing than an open cemetery? It’s just another ridiculous example of a knee-jerk reaction.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, apparently caught up in his 15 minutes of fame, is speculating that schools cannot reopen in the fall. Thankfully, President Donald Trump has turned thumbs down on that idea.
Let’s look at the implications of such a decision. If the kids can’t go back to school, then the parents will have to stay home and watch them. They can’t go back to work. Talk about trickledown economics.
But it is apparently of no concern to Nancy Pelosi, a modern-day Marie Antoinette, and her cronies in Congress. After all, she has her $24,000 refrigerator stocked with $12 a pint ice cream. You can’t make this stuff up. Check out Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams online. You can order five pints for $58. How many of us working or non-working stiffs can afford that?
Yet she wants us here in Tennessee to bail out the states that have been irresponsible in spending on lavish public union pensions, while keeping the rest of us shut down and not able to earn a living.
This is not to downplay the seriousness of COVID-19. We must take precautions and protect the most vulnerable, but we must reopen the country and now. There has to be a balance. There is also vulnerability for those who are out of work and can’t support their families. Are they less important than the others we are seeking to protect?
It is not an issue of greed without concern for others, as some would suggest. It is actually a matter of compassion. When you look at states like Florida, Texas and Georgia that have reopened their economies, that should provide a barometer. Neither state has suffered the dire consequences that we predicted for them. The fact is, the death rates and infection rates have both gone down.
And remember the outrage when all those college students flocked to the beaches for spring break? It now appears there was no impact from that. If there had been, you can be certain the media would have loudly proclaimed that.
If we wait much longer, there won’t be a country to reopen. At least not as we have known it. Unfortunately, there are many who would be happy about that. A reporter recently asked President Trump if he believed he deserves to be reelected since more people have died from the virus than died in Vietnam.
Turn that around and ask some of these blue state governors who are keeping their states shut down indefinitely if they deserve another term since they are responsible for more job losses since the Great Depression. I wonder how Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York would answer that.
We must also deal with the ridiculous idea that anybody can vote in the August election by absentee ballot if they fear exposure to the virus. The state election coordinator, in consult with the state attorney general, has ruled it is not a valid reason. It is being challenged in a Nashville court.
It must be thrown out. The election is during one of the hottest months of the year, when no virus can survive for any length of time. Furthermore, it opens up the opportunity for fraud.
Barbara Womack
GT Correspondent