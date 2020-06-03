RUTLEDGE – Carson-Newman University’s head coach Mike Mincey has made recruiting local talent a bedrock of his women’s basketball program. Add another name to the list.
Grainger High School’s Abbey Hodge has committed to play for the Lady Eagles in the fall and she continues a family tradition. She will be the third member of her family to attend the Jefferson City school.
“Both of my sisters (Allison and Ashlyn) graduated from Carson-Newman so my family loves the University and loves the coaching staff and loves what they are about. That helped me to make up my mind,” Hodge said.
Despite the connections to Carson-Newman, Hodge had other options as to where to go to school. The decision in many ways was not an easy one until she received counsel from her family and high school coaching staff.
“It was a very hard decision picking where I wanted to go and whether I wanted to do basketball or just do school. I talked with coach Mincey and other coaches and I just felt like I was ready and able to move to the next level. There are things I need to work on and it was good to have Carson-Newman talk to me about that. I talked with coach Bishop and my family and the decision was then made easy,” Hodge said.
“Abbey had several options and she struggled with the decision of where to go, but luckily for her, things worked out at Carson-Newman. She is going to get to attend and play ball at the exact place she wanted to go,” Grainger head coach Rusty Bishop said. “That’s where Allison went and Ashlyn just graduated from there this year, and Abbey will continue the family tradition. That family knows a lot about Carson-Newman and Carson-Newman knows what they are getting in Abbey, and they are getting a very good one in her.”
Carson-Newman’s women’s basketball team has been one of the most consistent in the nation for several years, and one of the reasons for that is Mincey signs players from successful programs. Hodge said the winning attitude she has developed at Grainger will help her transition to the college game.
“At Grainger, you are held to a very high standard by your teammates and your parents and the fan base and everyone at the school. Moving to the collegiate level will be easy transitioning because Carson-Newman will hold me to a high standard just like they did here,” Hodge said.
Hodge averaged 10 points, five rebounds and a block per game as a senior, helping the Lady Grizzlies notch their second consecutive 30-win season and their second straight trip to the TSSAA state tournament.
“She tore her ACL in the spring of her sophomore year and as a junior, didn’t have a chance to get back to 100 percent during the season,” Bishop said. “Abbey started playing better at the end of her junior year and then last year, she showed more of what she could do on the court. Abbey is a great force on the floor, is a great defender and leader and is certainly a big part of the success we have had the last two years. Abbey was one of our team leaders and our players would follow her lead. She is like Josie Harbin (who signed to play at Johnson University) and didn’t always have to lead with words, but with her work ethic and the way she went about her business every day, it was hard to not follow the example she set for everyone.”