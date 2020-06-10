RUTLEDGE – Grainger High School’s Carter Randolph will get to experience what few high school football players are able to experience: the opportunity to play the sport they love at the collegiate level.
Randolph signed to play for the Tusculum Pioneers last week where he hopes to have the opportunity to see playing time early.
“I am excited to play and to keep going,” Randolph said. A Business major, Randolph cited the Greeneville school’s good academic reputation, as well as the chance to see the field early in his career, as major reasons he chose to sign with the Pioneers.
Tusculum will be looking for athletes to get the ball to. Graduation hit the Pioneers hard, and they lost six receivers from last year’s team. Randolph has been preparing for the rigor of college football, despite the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has made that preparation much more difficult.
“The gyms were closed for a long time. So, I have been doing stuff at home. But now that they are back open, I have been working out four times a week,” Randolph said.
“It’s a great moment for Carter and his family. The players are what it is all about and to have him have a moment like this is always rewarding. It’s rewarding as a coach and I’m sure as a player for Carter and for the program,” Grainger head coach Chad Tate said of Randolph’s inking with Tusculum.
Randolph said he hopes to carry the success he enjoyed on the field in Rutledge to Tusculum. He was a part of the winningest senior class in the history of Grainger High School football. The 2019 senior class won 24 games, including a school-record seven in 2017, and made the TSSAA playoffs three of the four years. Tate credited Randolph, and the other seniors, for not only the wins on the field but the quality of young men they are.
“First and foremost, Carter is a great person and teammate. That’s the most important thing. I know he will continue that at Tusculum and we are just excited for him as he takes that next step. He’s been a big part of our success on the field,” Tate said.
Randolph and the rest of the Pioneers are scheduled to begin the 2020 season Saturday, September 12 as they host Delta State with a 6 p.m. start time.