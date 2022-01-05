Grainger Grizzlies beat three to take King of the Smokies crown

PIGEON FORGE – Santa brought the Grainger High School Grizzlies a late Christmas gift. They went 3-0 to win the King of the Smokies basketball tournament and wrap up the first half of the 2021-22 basketball season.
Grainger is off to the best record in school history at 14-1 after they defeated host school Pigeon Forge; Carroll, from Ohio; and Central Hardin, from Kentucky, high schools last week. The second half of the season begins this week with a non-conference game against Union County High School. The Grizzlies have an excellent chance of being ranked in the state when the first poll comes out in early January.
Pigeon Forge was the first win for the Grizzlies. They downed the Tigers 73-59 Tuesday, December 28. Drew Branson led the team with 24 points with Emmanuel Atkins close behind with 21 points and 12 points from Jaxon Williams. The Grizzlies used a 12-1 run to go up by 11 but the Tigers rebounded to cut the lead to 34-30 at halftime.
The third period was all Grizzlies as they out-paced the Tigers 23-7 and padded their lead to 20 points at the end of the third period, 57-37. Pigeon Forge got the lead down to 10 and looked to be ready to get even closer until Landon Patterson’s three-point play on a scoop-and-score. The Grizzlies extended the lead once more and won going away, 73-59.
The matchup on the next day against Carroll was much tougher. Carroll, a Catholic school from Dayton, Ohio fell behind 31-8 midway through the second quarter but clawed all the way back into the contest before eventually falling
70-62. Eighteen of Atkins’ 28 points were from three and Williams also had a hot hand, finishing the contest with 25 points.
Grainger hit 13 three-pointers in the game and looked unstoppable for most of the first half. The Patriots went to the long ball themselves to cut the lead to 35-19 at the mid-game break. It was Carroll who used a big run this time, a 14-2 outburst, that got the Grainger advantage down to 53-47 at the end of three.
Carroll shrank the lead down to 59-57 with 3:47 to go but at that point, the Grizzlies flipped the switch on both offense and defense. Williams hit back-to-back triples and the defense held the Patriots to only three points the rest of the game as Grainger advanced to the championship game of the tournament with the 70-62 triumph.
The Grizzlies faced a big challenge in the finals. Big, because that was exactly what Central Hardin was as they had multiple players at 6’3” or taller.
The two teams battled in a hard-fought game before Grainger prevailed with a narrow 75-73 win. Williams led the Grizzlies with 20 points with Branson scoring 19 points, Atkins 17 points and Ty Overbay adding 13 points.
Even though the Grizzlies were able to build a 10-point lead twice in the first half, the Bruins hung tough and cut the lead to 38-37 at the half. They were able to grab the lead in the third period until Grainger jumped back on top with baskets by Branson and Atkins to make it 56-53.
The fourth period went back and forth until the final three minutes when Branson and Overbay took over on both ends of the floor. The two combined to score 13 points and each had pivotal steals or rebounds when it looked like the Bruins were ready to score.
Overbay rounded out the scoring with four free throws to allow the Grizzlies to escape with a two-point victory.