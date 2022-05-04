Grainger Grizzlies play tough competition for the week

RUTLEDGE – A week that started with so much promise for the Grainger High School baseball Grizzlies ended on a sour note with four straight losses.
Fans who attended the Grizzlies’ game against Karns High School Monday, April 25 expected a baseball game, but a football-score game ensued when Grainger won a wild 15-14 affair. Karns was up 5-0 but then the Grizzlies got the offense in gear as the contest was back-and-forth the rest of the way. Grizzly Landon Dalton, who went 4-for-5 with three runs driven in for the game, provided the game-winner with a two-run double in the eighth inning. Hunter Smith was also 4-for-5 at the plate for the Grizzlies and Ian Dortch was a perfect 3-for-3.
The final district game of the season came Tuesday, April 26. The Cherokee High School Chiefs rallied past the Grizzlies for a 6-5 win. The Chiefs took advantage of two errors that resulted in three runs. Hunter Smith had six strikeouts for the Grizzlies.
Grainger faced a team ranked in the state Wednesday, April 27 and dropped a 7-1 decision to eighth-ranked Union County High School. The Grizzlies’ defense let them down for the second straight game as they committed five errors. Brady Smith threw five innings with 10 strikeouts and one earned run.
The final two days of the week did not go Grainger’s way as they lost to Carter High School 11-1 Thursday, April 28. Brady Smith’s three-run homer was the only highlight in a 21-5 setback to Halls Friday, April 29.
Grainger completes the regular season this week with games against Morristown East and West high schools. They will be the top seed in the district tournament which starts on May 6.