Grainger High School hosts JROTC competition

RUTLEDGE – Grainger High School hosted a JROTC competition Tuesday, April 26 with Grainger, Jefferson County, South Doyle and Gibbs high schools participating. Grainger competed exceptionally well with six first place wins. Color guard, advanced drill, exhibition team, solo exhibition, raiders and IDR cadets all placed first.
IDR cadets were Jade Kuykendall, Haden Sinnamon and Sarah Whittany.
The Raider team included Alex Day, Ty Davis, Sarah Whittany, Jennifer Reyes, Kaden Vermillion, Noah Newcomb and Luke Altum. The Exhibition team included Christina Casey and Haden Sinnamon. Color Guard were Kade Watson, Jacob Davis, Samantha McDaniel and Charlotte Whittney. The Drill team included Hayden Sinnamon, Johanna Hedge, Elizabeth Fields, Autumn Northern, Kade Watson, Crystal Alvarez, Haley Williamson, Jade Kuykendall and Shasta Johnson. The competition completed the JROTC season.