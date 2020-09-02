RUTLEDGE – Just one week after the Grainger High School football team’s offense looked unstoppable in the opening game of the season against Cumberland Gap, it sputtered in last Friday’s game against the Pigeon Forge Tigers.
The Grizzlies led 6-0 at the half, but things went south in the final two quarters. Grainger could only muster 82 yards in the second half and the Tigers spoiled the first game in The Den in 2020 with a 19-12 victory.
“It certainly wasn’t a clean game,” a disappointed Grainger head coach Chad Tate said after the loss. “There were too many penalties and we put the ball on the ground too much. You can’t beat a quality team when you are doing those things. We have to get that stuff fixed. That’s the bottom line. We can’t win games doing that. We have to be more disciplined in what we are doing and that starts with me.”
Tate’s assessment of “not a clean game” was spot-on as the two teams were flagged for 224 total yards in penalties. They combined to cough up the ball eight times on fumbles, with six lost, and the Grizzlies had two interceptions.
While the Grainger offense struggled to get anything going, the defense played well overall. The Grizzlies were paced by their leader Reggie McBee, who recorded 12 tackles on the night, to go along with a recovered fumble, pass break-up and quarterback hurry.
“Overall, I thought the defense played great,” Tate said of the Grizzlies defensive effort. “Pigeon Forge had a couple of big plays, but that happens in the course of the game. The defense gave us a chance to win, but offensively, we couldn’t get it going and when we did, it seemed like we had some silly penalties and untimely turnovers.”
Brody Grubb put Grainger up first when he pulled down a pass from Dawson Holt for a 19-yard scoring play. The Tigers’ defense snuffed out the two-point conversion to make the score 6-0. That is how things stood at the half. The defenses rose to the occasion and neither offense seemed to be able to put together any sustainable drives.
The Tigers opened the second half with a bang and a 52-yard run for a score on the first play of the third quarter. Just as Grainger did on their first scoring play, Pigeon Forge was not able to convert the two-point attempt and the game was tied at 6-6.
Disaster struck the Grizzlies later on as they fumbled deep in Tigers’ territory. The Sevier County visitors wasted no time in making them pay with an 87-yard touchdown play. The Grainger defense stopped Pigeon Forge on the two-point carry, but the Tigers claimed the lead at 12-6.
Grainger defeated Pigeon Forge last year and one of the Tigers’ key returning players was Hussein Al-Sultani. Al-Sultani was quiet for most of the first half, however, he made his presence known quickly in the second half when he was on the receiving end of a 39-yard bomb for a score. The PAT brought the score to 19-6, Pigeon Forge.
“He’s a great player (Al-Sultani), great on both sides of the ball,” Tate said of one of the few mistakes his defense made all night. “Players make plays and he was able to make that play. There wasn’t much we could do on that because we were in good position on defense. He just went up and made a play.”
The Grizzlies kept hanging around, and eventually put together an eight-play, 66-yard drive that was capped when Reggie McBee scored from the one-yard line. Even though the two-pointer was no good, the gap had been narrowed to seven points at 19-12.
Grainger needed to get the ball back. They tried the on-side kick but Pigeon Forge recovered. The Tigers were deep in Grizzlies’ territory at the 31-yard line. Reggie McBee came up huge again when he smothered the Tigers on a fourth and four play. With time running out, the Grizzlies had a long way to go and a short time to get there in their hurry-up offense. Any thoughts of a Grainger rally came to an end with a Pigeon Forge interception, preserving the Tiger win over the Grizzlies.
Conference play opens this Friday night in Kingsport when the Grizzlies tangle with the Rebels of Sullivan South. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.