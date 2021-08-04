RUTLEDGE – The Grainger High School Grizzly football team hit the field for its first scrimmage of fall camp Friday, July 30 in preparation for the upcoming season.
The South Greene High School Rebels, an extremely talented 2-A team, was the opponent at The Den and provided a good test for the young Grizzlies. New head coach Mike Manis knows the development of the offensive line will be a key to Grainger’s success in 2021. He said that is an area he and his staff continue to work on.
“For the past two weeks, we have challenged them every day. We know it and everyone we will play will know it since we are playing only one senior and he didn’t even play on the offensive line last year. We will be young on the line and that is just something we will deal with and hopefully at the end of the day, they will answer the call for us and will get it done,” Manis said. Grizzly Tucker Gillette was a one-man highlight reel, making big plays on both offense and defense. Playing as a sophomore last year, Gillette finished the season with 34.5 tackles, which was second-best on the team. He also added six tackles and three sacks. Gillette will also see time on offense this season and Manis said he loved what he saw out of his junior stand-out.
“I’m really proud of Tucker. He still made some mental mistakes but overall, he can find the football, is physical and can run downhill. Tucker made plays tonight,” Manis said.
Grainger will play one additional scrimmage at Pigeon Forge High School and then the final preparation for the new season will be at the jamboree at Volunteer High School, where they will take on Cherokee High School Friday, August 13. The season kicks off Friday, August 20 with a game against the Panthers of Cumberland Gap High School.