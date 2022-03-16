RUTLEDGE – Graduation hit the Grainger High School Grizzlies hard last season, and as baseball season rolls around, there are still a lot of questions to be answered.
One question that will not have to be answered is at pitcher and who the Grizzlies’ top starting pitcher will be. Junior sensation Brady Smith will look to follow up on his sophomore season with a strong junior campaign.
“In my opinion, Brady should have been a Mr. Baseball finalist last year,” Grainger head coach Garrett Yates said. “If you put his statistics against anyone else, they were better than the guys who were finalists and he is substantially better than he was last year. Brady is throwing harder and has a better curveball than last year when he threw more of a slider. He has reached 92 mph with his fastball.”
Eli May, who is one of the Grizzlies’ best hitters as well as a pitcher, will not be able to start the season. He is injured but has a chance to return midway through the season.
“Eli was one of our best returning hitters and not having him is going to make our life really hard. One of our biggest struggles this year will be our ability to hit,” Yates said.
Grainger is still wrestling with who will be the starting catcher in 2022. Landon Dalton was expected to be the catcher but an injury has sidelined him. Hunter Jones is currently working out at catcher, as is Brayden Christian.
“All three of those guys are working hard and to be fair, Brady is not easy to catch. The reason his curve ball is so good is because it doesn’t look like it’s going to go in the dirt and then it does. If we can get that figured out, I think we can be a pretty good baseball team,” Yates stated.
“Defensively, I think we could be better than we were last year,” Yates said. “Ryland Burchett in center, Bryson Davis and Trevor Johnson will help us out there. We aren’t young but we are a bit inexperienced in the outfield, but Ryland has played a lot. Landon Patterson hasn’t played the past few years but he will this year. He’s fast and can really run.” Kade Lucas is an outfielder who is only a freshman but is expected to have success when he hits. An athletic speedster, Yates said he can cover a lot of ground in a hurry. Trevor White will play in the outfield as well.
The Grizzlies are deep in the infield. Hunter Smith will move from second base to third and Yates said he will be one of the leaders of the team in 2022.
“Hunter has done everything we have asked him to do and always seems to be where he needs to be. He will be our number two pitcher, just like he was last year,” Yates said.
When he is not pitching, Smith will start at shortstop. “Brady is really good and that is probably an understatement when it comes to pitching but people forget that he is a really good shortstop as well,” Yates said.
Brayden Christian is expected to see time at short when Smith is on the mound. Jaxon Maxey could also play at shortstop as well. At second base, Connor May has proven he has great hands and is expected to see the field quite a bit despite the fact he is only a freshman. Gavin Yates is in the mix at second base as well.
Ian Dortch is a three-year starter at first base. “Ian is experienced at his position and can really hit the ball at the plate,” Yates said. “He will be the guy we will need to drive in runs or we might not score very much. Our offense will be set up to where Ryland and Brady are on base when Ian comes to the plate.” Senior Colin Crider will also play at first base.
Hunter Smith, Trever Johnson, Brayden Christian, Bryson Davis, Bryson Bennett, Keaton Sizemore, Cadon Cameron and Blake Day will all see time on the mound this season. Two members of the Grizzlies basketball team – Jaxon Williams and Reece Jones – have joined the baseball team and each will pitch at various times throughout the season.
Other members of the Grizzlies’ baseball squad this year include Reid Byrd, Bralynn Sell, Elliot Debord and Cristian Ramirez.