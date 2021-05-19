Grizzly baseball ends season in district tournament

GREENEVILLE – The post-season came to an end much quicker than the Grainger High School Grizzlies had hoped when they bowed out of the District 2-AA baseball tournament last week.
The Black Knights of Chuckey-Doak High School blanked Grainger 9-0 in the first game of the day Wednesday, May 12. The loss dropped the Grizzlies into a do-or-die situation in the losers bracket of the tourney. Brady Smith took command of the game on the mound just as he has done all year and pitched a complete game and the Grizzlies survived to beat Claiborne High School 4-2. Aaron Roach was productive at the plate, going 2-for-4. Teammate Eli May added a much needed RBI in the win, as did Sawyer Stout.
After Greeneville High School downed Chuckey-Doak in the winner’s bracket final, the Grizzlies had to face the Black Knights once more Thursday, May 13. A disastrous defensive performance proved to be too much for the Grizzlies to overcome as the season ended with an 11-1 setback. Grainger committed seven errors in the game which included three in a row to start the third inning, allowing Chuckey-Doak to build a 6-0 lead.
Smith produced Grainger’s only run of the contest. He had an RBI but that was it for Grainger’s offense, which only managed three hits all day. The Grizzlies season wrapped up at 23-10. Seniors Cole Crumpley, Dawson Holt, Aaron Roach, Sawyer Stout and Riley Patterson saw their successful high school careers come to an end.
Several Grainger players posted impressive numbers during the 2021 season. Brady Smith led the pitching staff. He went 8-0 and had a 0.91 earned run average in 53.2 innings on the mound. He fanned 90 batters, had a WHIP of .969 and opposing batters only hit .114 against him. The sophomore was also great at the plate as he batted .312 with a .452 on-base percentage with two homers and 18 RBIs.
Junior Ian Dortch was second for the Grizzlies in hitting with a .333 average and led the team in RBIs with 30. He had a .483 on-base percentage and only struck out 11 times in 116 plate appearances. Senior Sawyer Stout batted .303 with 11 doubles, three triples, a home run and 24 runs batted in. Cole Crumpley had a .303 batting average with seven doubles, a pair of doubles and 24 RBIs. He also went 3-2 with a 1.87 ERA with 33 strikeouts while pitching.
Dawson Holt put a cap on his brilliant career as a Grizzly with the school record for stolen bases in a season (33) and finished eighth in career runs scored, seventh in hits, fifth in batting average and second in career stolen bases. Eli May led Grainger with a .357 batting average and had a .512 on-base percentage. He smacked eight doubles and drove in 21 runs to go along with his 21 stolen bases in the lead-off spot. His defense was stellar as well, committing only four errors in 67 chances.
Brady Smith was named District MVP and Dawson Holt was named District Defensive Player of the Year.
Smith, Holt, Dortch, Stout, May and Crumpley were all named the District 2-AA first team and pitchers Hunter Smith and Trever Johnson were second-team All-District selections.