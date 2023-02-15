RUTLEDGE – Head coach Rusty Bishop’s Grainger High School Lady Grizzlies enter the last game of the regular season on a three-game winning streak after a pair of victories last week.
Grainger completed play in the district and secured the number three seed in the upcoming district tournament with a 40-22 win over Cherokee High School Tuesday, February 7 in Rogersville. The Lady Grizzlies took control of the contest early on as they raced out of the gates with 10 straight points. They built the lead to 23-7 at the half when the defense limited the Lady Chiefs to very few shots in the opening two periods.
After the half, Cherokee was able to get their deficit down to only eight points but Grainger responded with a 7-0 run. Another seven points in a row to begin the fourth period assured no comeback by the Lady Chiefs and the visitors prevailed in the victory. Maddie Hurst led the offense with 18 points.
The final home game of the regular season saw the Cumberland Gap High School Lady Panthers come to The Den Friday, February 10. It was not a pleasant journey for the Lady Panthers as Grainger won 56-35. Adison Hayes led the Lady Grizzlies with 15 points.
Much like the game against Cherokee earlier in the week, Grainger used a big early push to build a lead, this time a 14-0 run in the first period against the visitors from Claiborne County. The Lady Grizzlies had a commanding 20-4 lead at the end of the opening frame and eventually padded it to 41-11 at the half. They were able to get the lead to 35 points which meant a running clock the rest of the way and they cruised to the win. Seniors Marly Tanner, Makayla Scott and Alyvia Sneed were honored in their final regular-season home game for senior night.
The regular season wraps up this week with a road game at Northview Academy and then post-season play begins as the Lady Grizzlies will face second-seeded Cocke County High School in the first round of the district tournament which will be played in Rogersville.