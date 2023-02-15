SP-Lady Grizzlies destroy Lady.jpg

Lady Grizzly Adison Hayes heads for the basket against Cumberland Gap.

RUTLEDGE – Head coach Rusty Bishop’s Grainger High School Lady Grizzlies enter the last game of the regular season on a three-game winning streak after a pair of victories last week. 

Grainger completed play in the district and secured the number three seed in the upcoming district tournament with a 40-22 win over Cherokee High School Tuesday, February 7 in Rogersville. The Lady Grizzlies took control of the contest early on as they raced out of the gates with 10 straight points. They built the lead to 23-7 at the half when the defense limited the Lady Chiefs to very few shots in the opening two periods. 

