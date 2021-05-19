Lady Grizzlies finish season 24-13-1

RUTLEDGE – In a season that had a lot of highs and lows, the final few games of the 2021 season were not what the Grainger High School Lady Grizzlies’ softball team had in mind.
It was all Lady Bulldogs in the District 2-AA tournament semi-finals Wednesday, May 12 with Claiborne High School winning 9-1. Grainger’s lone run came in the fourth inning when Lexie Sykes hit a single and came around to score later on Millie Hurst’s RBI.
Things got even worse for the Lady Grizzlies in the losers’ bracket finals as they faced Greeneville High School – the team they tied for the regular-season championship – Friday, May 14. It was all Lady Greene Devils as Grainger saw its season come to an end with a 14-0 shutout at the hands of their long time rival. Only two hits were produced by the Grainger offense in the disappointing loss and only five Lady Grizzlies even reached base against Greeneville’s powerful pitching.
Grainger saw their final record go to 24-13-1. Head coach Rusty Bishop reflected on a challenging season for his team. “At least we got to play. Last year, we were robbed of a season and what could have been. I am proud of our team and even though it didn’t end the way we wanted it to, they are great kids and great people and like I told them, that will carry them a lot further than a softball win or loss.”
There were stellar numbers for several members of the Lady Grizzlies’ team. Lexie Sykes led Grainger with a .585 batting average. She had 11 doubles, 25 runs batted in, a team-high 19 stolen bases and amazingly, only struck out once in 106 plate appearances. Sykes’ on-base percentage of .669 led the team.
Brooklyn Copley batted .482 and led the team in doubles (15), home runs (11) and RBIs (38). She was also 8-3 as a pitcher with 54 strikeouts in 61 innings pitched and was named the District 2-AA Co-Player of the Year. Shounta Coffey hit .414 with 13 doubles, a team-high three homers and 30 RBIs. In the circle, Coffey amassed a 9-3 record with two saves. She led Grainger in innings pitched with 79.2 as well as in strikeouts with 57. Millie Hurst finished the season with a .356 batting average, which was highlighted by her 11 doubles and 35 RBIs, which was second-most on the team.
As a team, the Lady Grizzlies hit 82 doubles, eight triples, 18 home runs and drove in 245 runs as they averaged a .359 batting average.
Sykes, Copley, Coffey and Hurst were all first team All-District 2-AA members.