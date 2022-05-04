Lady Grizzlies split final two games of the regular season

RUTLEDGE – The Lady Grizzlies of Grainger High School split their softball games played last week, losing to South Greene High School but bouncing back to down Cumberland Gap High School on Senior Day.
In a 14-4 loss at South Greene Monday, April 25, Millie Hurst had two RBIs on two hits against the Lady Rebels.
Macey Spangler added an RBI.
Grainger shook off the bad outing against South Greene and sent their seniors out as winners when they defeated Cumberland Gap 7-2 Friday, April 29. Alison Byrd struck out six Lady Panthers in the win. Brooklyn Copley was 2-for-4 with an RBI double. Hurst went 3-for-4 with a run driven in and KatiAnn Dossett was 2-for-3 with an RBI and she swiped two bases on steals.
Grainger starts post-season play this week in the district tournament.