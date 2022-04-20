Lady Grizzlies split games with Bobcats and Bulldogs

RUTLEDGE – Two games highlighted the Grainger High School Lady Grizzly softball schedule last week when head coach Rusty Bishop’s squad split the two contests.
Knox Central High School won the first game Monday, April 11 with a walk-off 4-3 victory. A costly error allowed the Lady Bobcats to get a runner aboard and then a crucial two-out hit plated the winning run. Brooklyn Copley had tied the game in the top of the final inning with a double that brought a run home. Alison Byrd struck out seven Central batters and added an RBI hit on offense. Copley had a pair of hits for two RBIs.
The game Friday, April 15 was more to the Lady Grizzlies’ liking as they secured the three seed in the district tournament with a 6-3 win over Claiborne High School on Good Friday at The Den. Byrd had 10 strikeouts and was 2-for-3 batting for Grainger.
Grainger has games this week against Hancock County and Carter high schools and will play in a tournament in Greeneville over the weekend.