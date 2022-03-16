Lady Grizzlies starting 2022 with a young team

RUTLEDGE – With only two seniors on the 2022 roster, the Grainger High School Lady Grizzly softball team will be a very young team when the season begins this week.
“This is going to be a learning process early on,” veteran head coach Rusty Bishop said. “We are hoping that the rest of the season will be better but with our inexperience, I think it’s going to take us some time. Hopefully by April, we are clicking and rolling as we go into May.”
Kenna Davis and Millie Hurst are the two seniors on this year’s squad.
“We need them to step up and be leaders for us because they have played a lot of softball for us over the last three years,” Bishop said of his fourth year duo. Davis, an outfielder, and Hurst, who is a natural utility player, will play at third base and catcher.
Two of the Lady Grizzlies’ main pitchers will be sophomore Alison Byrd and junior Emily Kledzik. Despite only being in her second year of high school, Byrd has recorded a lot of innings as she pitched a great deal as a freshman in 2021. Kledzik is a transfer from out of state who joined the Lady Grizzly team this spring and Bishop has high hopes for her.
At the plate, Bishop is also looking for good things from Brooklyn Copley. The junior is one of the best bats in the lineup and Bishop said, “Brooklyn probably led us in every offensive category last year other than batting average. She is a really good stick at the top of her lineup.” Hurst bats cleanup and Byrd will be in the top third of the lineup when she hits. Freshman McKenna Kee has a chance to make an immediate impact on the team with Kylea Cure or Cierstin Phifer battling to see who will hit second in the lineup.
Karlei Hodge started at catcher last season for a number of games and will be in the same position this year. Lydia Foster will see time in the infield and the outfield for Grainger. Foster is a utility player who will see time as the designated player in 2022. Sophomore Catelin Newman will also play at first base.
Bishop is high on his freshman class. Lacy Mallicoat is a talented infielder, and Macy Spangler, Nicole Ireson and KatiAnn Dossett will all have a chance to see time in the starting lineup.